Radford High School's home basketball opener a little different this time around

RADFORD — On March 10 Radford High School saw its boys basketball season come to a disappointing end with a 61-55 overtime loss to Gate City in a VHSL Class 2 state semifinal.
Little did those in attendance at Radford University that know no Bobcats sports team would compete in any game until Monday night.
COVID-19 closed VHSL fields and courts throughout the state for nine months until this week when a handful of schools opened the delayed 2020-21 winter sports season with a shortened basketball schedule.
After being one of the final teams on the court last season, Radford became one of the first to return to play this year hosting Giles on Monday in both team’s season opener.
Radford prevailed 69-12.
The surroundings Monday in Radford, however, were drastically different from the atmosphere in the Dedmon Center for the Bobcats state semi in March. The full stands were replaced with socially distanced seating with a limit of 25 spectators allowed in the Bobcats’ gym.
The bench area also was modified with bleachers behind the benches folded up allowing additional room for players’ chairs to be spread out and seating for cheerleaders who were not in their usual spot standing underneath the baskets.
Players and cheerleaders in the bench area wore masks along with the coaches, but players on the court were not required to do so after the VHSL changed a ruling from earlier this month saying mask wearing on the court is now just “strongly recommended."
Radford head coach Rick Cormany said the changes will be worth the extra precautions if the prep athletes can get back to sports and regain some sense of normalcy in their lives.
“I think our people have really tried to get kids back in action," Cormany said. "They understand the importance of getting kids back both in sports and school. A lot of kids have been struggling and sports is what keeps them going."
Cormany added that after watching his older son, Cam, play in AAU tournaments in the fall, he was confident that his team could play as well while following safety procedures.
The new mitigation strategies included using a different game ball each quarter and clearing the gymnasium between JV and varsity games for cleaning efforts.
“I have a feeling they would be playing in AAU all over the place if they’re not playing Radford athletics,” Cormany said. “We feel like we can control the environment.”
One of the ways to control the environment was to limit attendance by giving each player and cheerleader one ticket for a parent.
One of those parents in attendance on Monday night was former Virginia Tech football standout Pierson Prioleau, who has sons on both the JV and varsity squad
He supported the decision to start the season in Radford even though some surrounding counties like Montgomery have delayed a possible return date until after the new year while monitoring school metrics measuring local coronavirus levels.
“I know we are far from out of this pandemic, but even a little sense of normalcy that we can provide our kids is a start to a healing process,” Prioleau said. “Sports have been a big part of their lives growing up. It teaches them a lot of life lessons.”
While a live video feed is provided for those not in attendance in Radford, one of the downsides of the new restrictions is that no tickets will be made available to visiting teams.
Several VHSL schools are allowing no spectators at all other than essential game personnel.
Jess Simmons, whose son Logan is a junior on Giles varsity team, understood the reasons why she couldn’t attend his opener, but still found it very disappointing.
“It’s actually heartbreaking not only because you’re not getting to watch them play, but there’s always a chance they could get injured," she said. "I understand the safety procedures, but it makes it hard on the kids with the parents not being there and hard on the parents as well."
Simmons did have a chance to watch her daughter Lakyn, a sophomore, play in her season opener on Monday when the Giles’ girls hosted Radford in Pearisburg, but her thoughts were with the parents of upperclassmen not able to attend.
“Spartan fans aren’t just fans. We are family, but it’s even harder for parents who have seniors,” Simmons said. “This is their last first game.”