Radford High School's home basketball opener a little different this time around

“I know we are far from out of this pandemic, but even a little sense of normalcy that we can provide our kids is a start to a healing process,” Prioleau said. “Sports have been a big part of their lives growing up. It teaches them a lot of life lessons.”

While a live video feed is provided for those not in attendance in Radford, one of the downsides of the new restrictions is that no tickets will be made available to visiting teams.

Several VHSL schools are allowing no spectators at all other than essential game personnel.

Jess Simmons, whose son Logan is a junior on Giles varsity team, understood the reasons why she couldn’t attend his opener, but still found it very disappointing.

“It’s actually heartbreaking not only because you’re not getting to watch them play, but there’s always a chance they could get injured," she said. "I understand the safety procedures, but it makes it hard on the kids with the parents not being there and hard on the parents as well."

Simmons did have a chance to watch her daughter Lakyn, a sophomore, play in her season opener on Monday when the Giles’ girls hosted Radford in Pearisburg, but her thoughts were with the parents of upperclassmen not able to attend.

“Spartan fans aren’t just fans. We are family, but it’s even harder for parents who have seniors,” Simmons said. “This is their last first game.”