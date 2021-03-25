Radford High sports on pause for COVID-19; final two regular-season football games canceled

Radford High School has shut down its athletic programs until at least April 5 because of several positive COVID-19 tests within the school, the division’s superintendent said Thursday.

Radford’s football, volleyball, cross country and golf teams are on hold as the school system has returned to 100% virtual learning because of concerns about the possible spread of the coronavirus, Robert Graham said.

Graham said city health officials are conducting COVID-19 tests on athletes and are doing contact tracing to determine how many positive cases there are within the school population.

“We don’t really know the true number yet,” Graham said. “With the contact tracing, our nurses are calling those who had direct exposure and recommending that they go get tested.

“When you have large numbers, it’s extremely hard to contact trace and find out who’s had direct exposure or indirect exposure.”

Graham said Radford’s volleyball team already has been tested, while the football team is scheduled to be tested Saturday.

Radford football coach Matthew Saunders said one player on his team already has tested positive.

No testing is scheduled for the cross country and golf teams.