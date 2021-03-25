Radford High sports on pause for COVID; final two regular-season football games canceled

Radford High School has shut down its athletic programs until at least April 5 because of several positive COVID-19 tests within the school, the division's superintendent said Thursday.
Radford's football, volleyball, cross country and golf teams are on hold as the school system has returned to 100% virtual learning because of concerns about the possible spread of the coronavirus, Dr. Robert Graham said.
Graham said city health officials are conducting COVID-19 tests on athletes and are doing contact tracing to determine how many positive cases there are within the school population.
"We don't really know the true number yet," Graham said. "With the contact tracing, our nurses are calling those who had direct exposure and recommending that they go get tested.
"When you have large numbers, it's extremely hard to contact trace and find out who's had direct exposure or indirect exposure."
Graham said Radford's volleyball team already has been tested, while the football team is scheduled to be tested Saturday.
Radford football coach Matthew Saunders said one player on his team already has tested positive.
No testing is scheduled for the cross country and golf teams.
"They haven't had any direct exposure, but we can't move to a virtual platform and still take a chance of having athletics and exposures that way," Graham said.
Radford's football regular season is over.
Friday's scheduled game at Floyd County and the April 2 scheduled game at Carroll County have been canceled. Floyd County already has replaced Radford on its schedule with a game Patrick County on April 1.
Carroll County athletic director Darrin Matthews is trying to replace Radford with another opponent as the April 2 game was supposed to be Senior Night for the Cavaliers' football team, cheerleaders and band.
The Cavaliers (4-1) have an open date this weekend. A daylong search Thursday found no possible opponent at home next week. Carroll County stands third in the Region 4D playoff standings.
"I worked all day trying to find someone to play, but I couldn't find anyone with an open date next week," Matthews said. "We're just kind of stuck."
The Bobcats (3-1) still could make the Region 2C playoffs. They currently stand fifth on in the region on the VHSL Rating Scale. Only four teams in each region qualify for the postseason under the state's shortened playoff format.
Radford's volleyball team — which is the two-time defending Class 2 state champion — has postponed or canceled six matches with three listed on the team's schedule at threeriversdistrictva.org.
The golf and cross country teams have matches listed no earlier than April 7.
"The good news is, we have a spring break coming up," Graham said.
"We're going to do a really deep clean on April 2, then we're going to shut everything down for that next week, and really hope our community understands the risk of going places and the type of behavior you may have on break, and really come back so we can get back to in-person learning and give our students a spring that's more normal than it was last year."
Graham said he is very hopeful Radford's athletes can resume competition.
"We've had in-person with a hybrid schedule since August 13th," Graham said. "We've had to move to the remote learning platform … I think this will be our second time.
"I can be more proud of the efforts our community has put in. We had 90% of our students back in full-person learning four days a week March 1st. We'll get back there. This community is very resilient. We'll fight to do what's right by our kids."
