Radford High's new starting lineup displays same hard-nosed style in win over Roanoke Catholic

Cam Cormany left Radford High School as one of the program's greatest players.

The 2021 Radford graduate also left something behind.

His jersey number.

Younger brother Gavin Cormany sported the familiar No. 14 Tuesday and the Radford sophomore did it proud with a team-high 19 points to lead the Bobcats to a 64-55 nondistrict road victory over Roanoke Catholic.

"Before Cam left to go to the [Naval Academy] Prep School he wrote me a letter and said, 'You wear Number 14 this year," the Radford sophomore guard said. "That just stuck in my mind.

"I was going to wear Number 12 for my favorite point guard John Stockton, but I decided to wear Number 14 in honor of Cam."

Radford (2-1) basically has a brand new starting lineup from last season's team that won the Region 2C championship before losing to Union in a VHSL Class 2 semifinal.

The same hallmarks of the Radford program under longtime coach Rick Cormany were present Tuesday in a matinee that tipped off at 3:30 p.m.

Hard-nosed man-to-man defense, efficient half-court offense and the willingness to scrap for loose balls allowed the Bobcats to seize the lead midway through the second quarter and never surrender.

"They're going to be physical, they're going to be tough, just like Rick," Roanoke Catholic coach Shawn Good said. "He's tough, hard-nosed, and that's how they're going to play."

Radford's challenge against Catholic was to slow down athletic 6-foot-4 forwards Josiah Banks and Jacob Estrada.

Banks scored the Celtics' first 12 points and finished with a game-high 29. Estrada added 16 with two emphatic put-back dunks and another two-handed throwdown.

The Bobcats, whose young lineup also includes sophomores Elijah Kelly and Landen Clark, more than held its own in the hustle category.

"I was really proud of the way we kind of just, battled," Rick Cormany said. "[Catholic is] long and tall. They keep balls alive, but we kept coming up with rebounds and I was like, 'How'd we get that rebound?'"

It was no mystery to Good. The Celtics got possession of very few 50-50 balls.

"I don't know if we tried [to]," Good said. "Then we'd get a rebound and they'd just take it out of our hands.

"We've just got to get tougher. Radford just wouldn't back down and we were just like, 'Oh, there's a loose ball, I don't want to get it.'"

Radford's bench outscored Catholic's non-starters 30-0, led by 14 from Clark and eight timely points from rugged senior forward Nate Wesley.

"We've got a young team, then you have an anchor like Nate Wesley who's been with us forever," Rick Cormany said. "He gives us really solid leadership."

Wesley opened the third quarter with a jumper from the foul line against a 2-3 employed by Catholic to begin the second half.

His fast-break layup with 2:40 left put Radford up 56-45 and slammed the door on the Celtics.

"I think I bring a lot of intensity to the team coming off the bench, helping the team out, getting stops," Wesley said. "Just being a good leader, working hard in practice, pushing them."

Roanoke Catholic's workout Monday was light on personnel. Two Celtics — guard Marquis Adams and 6-foot-9 Gavin Burns — sat out the first half because both missed Monday's practice, Good said.

"I've got a rule ... there's got to be consequences for missing practice," Good said. "They'll sit the first half of the next game."

The Celtics' next game is Dec. 29 against Fuqua.

Radford is idle until facing Bassett in next week's tournament at Fort Chiswell High School.

The Bobcats were the last Timesland team to tip off this season, holding their opener last Friday with a 30-point win over Pulaski County before dropping a 58-57 game Saturday at Greenbrier East (W.Va.).

"I knew we were going to be so young," Rick Cormany said. "Last year we didn't have a full season, nobody did, but it was a crucial season to get these sophomores integrated. We just didn't feel that we got them the kind of year that they needed.

"We had four hard weeks of practice. We practice hard."

