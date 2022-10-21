Radford reaches 8-0 by stopping Floyd County's 2-point conversion run with 14 seconds left

FLOYD — Radford’s offense started the night with touchdowns on its first three possessions, but it was the Bobcats' defense that made the play to seal a victory over Floyd County on Friday night.

Floyd County quarterback Rylan Swortzel was stopped for no gain on a two-point conversion attempt with 14 seconds left, enabling Radford to fend off the Buffaloes 28-27 in a battle for first place in the Three Rivers District.

Radford (8-0, 3-0) sits atop the district standings by itself, while Floyd (6-2, 3-1) saw a six-game winning streak come to an end.

“It feels good to escape out of here with a win. I’m incredibly happy to get back on the bus back to Radford,” Bobcats coach Michael Crist said. “We had some opportunities to pull away, but we knew that was a good football team we were coming in here against.”

Radford had a 28-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter when the Buffaloes began their comeback.

Swortzel connected with tight end Kaiden Swortzel on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 4:45 left to complete an eight-play drive and cut the lead to 28-21.

Floyd then made things interesting by recovering an onside kick on the ensuing play at its 49.

Battling both the clock and the Radford defense, the Buffaloes drove to the Radford 6-yard line in 12 plays. It was there that the Swortzels combined on a 6-yard TD pass to make it 28-27 with 14 seconds left.

From the sideline, Floyd County head coach Winfred Beale did not hesitate putting two fingers in the air, indicating that he wanted his team to go for the win.

Rylan Swortzel’s quarterback sneak, however, was stuffed by the Bobcats’ defensive line, sealing the final outcome.

“We just had the momentum and I thought we had to play to win the game on our home field,” Beale said of his decision. “If you got a chance to win it, you go win it. We just didn’t execute the play.”

Radford got the scoring started on the third play of the game when quarterback Landen Clark ran in from 9 yards out to make it 7-0 just 58 seconds into the contest.

Floyd County responded with a time-consuming 16-play, 80-yard drive that took more than 10 minutes off the clock. The Buffaloes capped the possession when the Swortzels connected on their first touchdown pass of the night from 17 yards out to make it 7-7 with 57 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Both teams scored touchdowns on their next drives before Radford closed out the first-half scoring when Parker Prioleau caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Clark with 4:53 left in the second quarter, making it 21-14 in favor of the Bobcats.

Radford added to its lead late in the third quarter when Marcell Baylor caught a short pass from Clark and then dodged multiple tacklers on his way to a 37-yard scoring play to double the Bobcats' advantage to 28-14.

Baylor, playing in his first game since the Oct. 11 death of his father, had two TD catches in the win.

Clark completed 12 of 21 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns while also running for a TD. Max Kanipe had three catches for 76 yards.

Rylan Swortzel completed 11 of 16 passes for 99 yards and three TDs and also ran for 88 yards and one TD on 18 carries. Trevor Miller ran for 139 yards on 34 carries. Kaiden Swortzel had nine catches for 83 yards and three TDs.

The teams could see each other again in the Region 2C playoffs, which wouldn’t bother Beale one bit.

“I hope to see it,” Beale said. “Be good for both teams.”