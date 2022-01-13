Radford serves notice with 56-43 road win over James River

BUCHANAN – Six basketball games into Radford High’s boys schedule and it sounds like the coach’s voice has been taking a beating.

Indications are that Rick Cormany has had to do some vigorous coaching.

“This team has seven sophomores and they’re playing the minutes,” Cormany said by way of an introduction of his group. “We’re going to have some growing pains.”

Looks like the Bobcats are going to be a pain to play before the 2021-22 campaign comes to a close.

The latest indication was Thursday night’s 56-43 Three River District victory at James River. Radford (4-2, 2-0) led by as many as 16 points before holding off any chance of a Knights rally with a 7-for-10 fourth quarter at the free throw line.

As much as any factor, the Bobcats won this one with defense.

Operating for most of the game with a six-man rotation, the Knights (9-3, 3-1) shot 37.2 percent for the game (16 of 43) and started each half with offensive struggles that netted five first quarter points and nine in the third.

James Riverhad a big second quarter paced by Jayson Easton, Easton and Patrick Clevenger and left the floor at halftime down only 24-22. Radford was never seriously threatened after that.

“Honestly we played better as a team and locked up defensively,” said Gavin Cormany, one of the aforementioned sophomores as well as the coach’s son. “We hit some big shots then cleared out the floor and played.”

Cormany led all scorers with 19 points, drilling three of the Bobcats’ five 3-pointers and making six of eight foul shots to lead a 13-for-20 team effort. Fellow 10th-grader Landen Clark staged regular attacks on the lane and finished with 15 points.

Radford has beaten TRD rivals Floyd County and now James River this week on the heels of Saturday's 53-51 loss to Lord Botetourt in the Chance Harman Classic.

“We know if we defend well we can score,” Clark said. “Good defense leads to offense. It started on that end and filtered over to our offense.”

Corey Easton and Clevenger had 15 points each for the Knights. Jayson Easton, James River’s most reliable scorer, was limited to just two field goals - both 3s - in the second half and finished with 11 points.

“We learned first-hand with a yearly reminder of just how tough Radford is,” Knights coach Ethan Humphries said. “They brought the energy. They weren’t scared by any means and out-toughed us from start to finish.”

The other big producer for Radford was yet another sophomore, the long and lean Elijah Kelly, who scored nine of his 11 during the third quarter, added six rebounds, and blocked a couple of shots.

“This bunch plays and they never make me think they’re playing with any enthusiasm,” Rick Cormany said. “They don’ talk enough on defense like I want them to. Still, I’m awfully proud of them.

“We’re three points away from being undefeated.”

