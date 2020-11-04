Radford sharpshooter Cormany commits to Naval Academy

“I’d have to get my SAT score up a lot higher if I wanted to come straight in. I just don’t really see that as a need. Prep just gives you another year to work on your game and get ready for how challenging the school work is there.”

Cormany, the son of longtime Radford coach Rick Cormany, said he is confident he can make an impact at Navy.

The Midshipmen finished 14-16 in 2019-20 under DeChellis, a former head coach at East Tennessee State and Penn State.

“Just continue to work hard and do what I’m doing, I’m very confident I can play at that level for sure,” Cormany said.

Cormany has not hurt his stock by playing for a Roanoke-based team coached by Shawn Good in a high-level statewide summer and fall league.

He said Navy assistant Drew Gibson, who was a college roommate at Wofford University with former Radford High star Shane Nichols, made the initial recruiting contact.

“They’ve been recruiting me for a good while,” Cormany said. “I had a feeling something was coming pretty soon. From Day One, they’ve believed in me. They were loyal to me, so I’m loyal to them.”

