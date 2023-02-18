CHRISTIANSBURG — Radford’s Trent Hollandsworth broke his own state record not once, but twice on Saturday.

Hollandsworth, a sophomore, swam a Class 2 record time of 58.57 in the 100 breaststroke during the morning preliminaries before besting that in the evening finals with a winning time of 58.43 at the VHSL Class 1 and 2 Swim Meet inside the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

Hollandsworth originally set the record in last year’s preliminaries of state, but he failed to win the finals later that day. On Saturday he was ready to make sure there would be no repeat of that finals’ performance.

“I was excited going into this. I’ve been working for a year for this,” Hollandsworth said. “I was just focused on swimming my own race.”

Hollandsworth also grabbed the top spot in the 200 IM and was part of the Bobcats’ winning 200 Medley and 200 Freestyle Relay teams along with Graham Minarik, Greg Vinson and Ian Mayer.

Despite Hollandsworth’s efforts, Radford finished third with 165 points as a deep Virginia High School, in Bristol, Virginia, won the team title with 202 points followed by Clarke County in second with 169.

“We knew that we didn’t have the numbers, but we still had some fast times and were fast overall,” Hollandsworth said of his team’s performance.

Glenvar, which finished fourth with 145 points, was led by Connor Wilkes who took victories in the 100 fly and 500 free. After going all out to win the 100 earlier in the meet, the sophomore said he had to change strategies to win the 500 by over 17 seconds.

“I felt really comfortable. It was hard, though, to try to hold back because I always want to go fast, but I wanted to conserve energy in the 500,” Wilkes said.

Also winning from Timesland on the boys’ side was George Wythe’s Joseph Puckett in the 200 Free. The junior’s hand reached the wall in 1:52.50, which helped the Maroons finish in a tie for fifth with Poquoson at 139 points each.

On the girls’ side Bruton High School beat Radford to claim the team title. Bruton’s total of 350 points outdistanced the Bobcats by 89.

Radford’s girls were led by sophomore Evie Grim who picked up a win in one of the night’s most exciting races edging out Glenvar’s Claire Griffith by .04 seconds in the 50 free with a winning time of 24.44.

“My heart rate was so high in that race. I was just trying to keep her (Griffith) in my sights,” Grim said of the 50 free.

Minutes later Grim again beat out Griffith taking the top spot in the 100 free in a time of 53.27. Griffith was runner-up finishing in 54.01. Grim said lessons learned last year helped her pick up her two individual wins on Saturday.

“Last year in the (state) finals I got tired, so I really worked hard to manage that better,” Grim said.

Grim’s Bobcat teammate Tatti Bernier was victorious in the 100 fly. The freshman won her first individual state title in a time of 1:00.37.

Galax senior Mia Llamas was a double winner on the evening swimming to victories in the 200 free and 100 back for the Maroon Tide.