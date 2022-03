Radford senior Laney Cline has been named to the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball first team by a panel of coaches.

Marion's Anna Kimberlin, Floyd County's Destiny Harman and Alleghany's Macyn Cash made the second team.

Luray's Emilee Weakley, who scored more than 2,600 points in her career, was named player of the year.

Central-Wise's Robin Dotson was named coach of the year after leading the Warriors to the state championship.