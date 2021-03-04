Radford's Cormany, Glenvar's Harris top Three Rivers District basketball teams

Radford’s Cam Cormany has been named boys basketball player of the year, and Glenvar’s Olivia Harris has been chosen girls player of the year by the Three Rivers District.
Cormany helped Radford reach the VHSL Class 2 semifinals where the Bobcats lost to eventual state champion Union.
Harris led Glenvar to the Class 2 girls semifinals where the Highlanders fell to Gate City.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers District
First team
Cam Cormany, Radford, sr.; Stephen Barber, Glenvar, jr.; Patrick Clevenger, James River, jr.; Tanyan Sutphin, Floyd County, sr.; Jayson Easton, James River, jr.; Kaiden Swortzel, Floyd County, soph.; Alex Kanipe, Radford, sr.; Jackson Hull, Carroll County, sr.
Second team
Josiah Banks, Floyd County, jr.; P.J. Prioleau, Radford, sr.; Gunner Dunford, Giles, jr.; Dylan Bond, Floyd County, jr.; Garrett Hendricks, Glenvar, jr.; Mitchell Thompson, Floyd County, sr.; Silas Seacrest, Carroll County, sr.; Heath Andrews, James River, soph.; Brady Dalton, Carroll County, sr.
Player of the year
Cam Cormany, Radford.
Coach of the year
Rick Cormany, Radford.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers District
First team
Olivia Harris, Glenvar, sr.; Alyssa Ervin, Carroll County, fr.; Alexis Kiser, Floyd County, sr.; Jaelyn Hagee, Carroll County, soph.; Laney Cline, Radford, jr.; Malaysia Donaldson, Glenvar, sr.; Ashlyn Mitcham, Giles, sr.; Kalee Easter, Carroll County, soph.
Second team
Karsyn Reed, Giles, jr.; Jada Dean, Radford, jr.; Destiny Harman, Floyd County, soph.; Rhyan Harris, Glenvar, soph.; Kiley Hylton, Floyd County, fr.; McKenzie Page, Radford, sr.; Gracie Merrix, Giles, sr.; Lauren Alley, Carroll County, soph.
Player of the year
Olivia Harris, Glenvar.
Coach of the year
Marc Motley, Carroll County.