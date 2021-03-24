Radford's P.J. Prioleau accepts preferred walk-on offer from Virginia Tech

Twelve months ago P.J. Prioleau was recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL that prevented him from playing football and basketball as a junior at Radford High School.
When the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 VHSL spring sports seasons and threatened the ensuing football and basketball schedules, Prioleau wondered whether he would be able to play sports as a senior.
Beyond those concerns, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound athlete had serious worries about how it all might affect his status as a college football recruit.
Those fears were allayed earlier this week when Prioleau accepted an offer from Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on in the football program.
"Tech was always one of my main options," Prioleau said Wednesday. "I've dreamed of going there, my whole life probably."
With good reason.
Prioleau's father is Pierson Prioleau, a former Tech defensive back who played for five NFL teams during a 12-year career before joining Radford's coaching staff under head coach Matthew Saunders.
The elder Prioleau, a South Carolina native, is now the director of player development-defense for the Hokies' football program.
He found a solid prospect in his own household.
P.J. said his father never pressured him to choose Virginia Tech.
"He was always genuine about it," he said. I could always tell he wanted to go wherever I was comfortable. He made sure I kept all my options open."
Prior to Prioleau's ACL tear just before the 2019 football season, there were other viable options, including Wake Forest and Appalachian State, although neither made a scholarship offer.
"Before the injury, I was really into Wake Forest and [Appalachian] State," said. "After that happened, some of the attention kind of died down."
Ultimately, Prioleau chose Tech over offers to walk on at Wake and Virginia.
Prioleau was the 2018 Region 2C offensive player of the year as a sophomore running back and receiver for a Radford team that reached the VHSL Class 2 semifinals. He was a first-team All-Timesland choice on defense after playing multiple positions for the Bobcats.
The ACL injury prevented Prioleau from having any highlights from a junior season, a critical time for college coaches to evaluate high school players.
"That was a really hard part for schools too. They'd never really seen me on the field since sophomore year," he said. "I just tried to get all the workouts in and prove I was 100% recovered."
Part of that process involved Prioleau's return to Radford's basketball team. He was a mainstay as the Bobcats reached the Class 2 state semifinals after deciding to play just before the season began.
"It was definitely a last-minute decision," he said. "I thought I wasn't going to play, but I thought about it and I figured it would be good to test my knee out and prove to people that I am OK."
Now Prioleau will attempt to carve a niche at Virginia Tech, as a slot receiver, hybrid running back, defensive back, special teams player or anywhere the Hokies might use him.
"It's been crazy," he said. "I never thought that in my junior year I would have a torn ACL, not get to have a whole season of recruiting and not being able to get out on the field. Then after that, COVID came and I didn't even know if I'd get to have a season this year.
"I never stopped working hard, with the help of my coaches. My dad helped me get film out there. It's been tough. I guess it all paid off."
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123