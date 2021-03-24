Radford's P.J. Prioleau accepts preferred walk-on offer from Virginia Tech

P.J. said his father never pressured him to choose Virginia Tech.

"He was always genuine about it," he said. I could always tell he wanted to go wherever I was comfortable. He made sure I kept all my options open."

Prior to Prioleau's ACL tear just before the 2019 football season, there were other viable options, including Wake Forest and Appalachian State, although neither made a scholarship offer.

"Before the injury, I was really into Wake Forest and [Appalachian] State," said. "After that happened, some of the attention kind of died down."

Ultimately, Prioleau chose Tech over offers to walk on at Wake and Virginia.

Prioleau was the 2018 Region 2C offensive player of the year as a sophomore running back and receiver for a Radford team that reached the VHSL Class 2 semifinals. He was a first-team All-Timesland choice on defense after playing multiple positions for the Bobcats.

The ACL injury prevented Prioleau from having any highlights from a junior season, a critical time for college coaches to evaluate high school players.