Rappahannock finally closes gap on Galax with Class 1 boys soccer title

“It’s been like that all year,” Barkley said about his team’s rally to force overtime. “Once we scored that first goal, it seemed like our energy level increased. They felt they had a chance to get back in the game.”

The teams next went scoreless through two overtime sessions and entered the penalty kick phase.

After the round of five shots ended in a 3-all deadlock, the contest entered sudden death.

Following successes on initial attempts, Rappahannock’s Alexis Ochoa knocked in a shot into the upper-right corner.

Rappahannock keeper Ethan Douglas then denied Jose Munoz, setting off a wild celebration by the Raiders.

“This is the result of a lot of hard work from our players,” Rappahannock coach Jordan Clary said after the game. “This was a unique year. After losing our season last year [due to the COVID-19 pandemic], our eight seniors came in and had a perfect season. That’s not easy to do.”

Both coaches agreed that it was difficult having to determine a state championship via penalty kicks.