Rebounding makes difference for Roanoke Catholic in tourney victory over North Cross

Tournament time means one thing: Survive and advance.

Roanoke Catholic’s girls team survived a third match-up this season with rival North Cross, topping the Raiders 35-18 in a low scoring affair in the Celtics’ gym Tuesday evening.

“We actually had a full roster and they came to play,” said coach Damon Johnson. “They ran the game plan and picked it up offensively and rebounding.”

The win allows the Celtics (10-7) to advance to the semifinals of the Virginia Independenet Conference tournament.

Rebounding was especially important in a game where each team struggled to knock the lid off the basket. North Cross shot just 11.6% from the floor (7-of-60) with Catholic (10-7) was better at 28.8% (15-of-52). The rebounding edge went to the Celtics in the middle part of the game, allowing them to pull out to a 26-13 lead after three quarters. For the game, Catholic had a 48-44 edge on the boards.

Mickie O’Herron was a cleaner in the low post, sweeping up 16 rebounds, scoring on a stickback and accounting for six second-chance points. She finished with seven points.

“She’s a beast inside,” Johnson said of the sophomore forward. “We stressed rebounding in our game plan and she really took it to heart.”

North Cross only made one shot in each of the first two quarters, allowing the Celtics to go to the locker room with a 16-5 lead.

“They have shooters and we wanted to take them out of their game,” Johnson said.

Meg Hemphill led all scorers with 10 points, including two 3-pointers.

North Cross coach James Brown was succinct in his assessment.

“They made their shots we didn’t,” he said.

The Raiders were led by Sophia Brown with six points and 12 rebounds.

The loss puts the Raiders out of the VIC tournament, but with a record of 8-7, they could still receive an at-large bid to the separate Virginia Independent Schools state tournament.