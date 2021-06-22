Recent Lord Botetourt graduate lands $30,000 Holliday Memorial scholarship

Holliday, who died in 1986 at age 51, was the district sales manager for Piedmont Airlines.

“He loved the airline industry,” said Holliday’s son, Donnie. “It’s all he did when he came out of the Air Force.

“Golf was a hobby for him, but it was a way to connect with his friends. Pace Communications endowed the first scholarship. His buddies, one afternoon, like usual after a round of golf, decided to do something to fund the scholarship a little bit, throw on a captain’s choice. It sold out the first year and every year since.”

Golf ability is not the only criterion for determining the scholarship winner.

Vance played at the lower end of Lord Botetourt’s top six in 2019 and he did not play high school golf as a senior because he chose to graduate early.

He completed FAA Ground School while maintaining a 3.39 grade point average, impressive credentials to the selection committee.

“They said they were impressed with me because … I actually had a plan in place and discussed that with them,” Vance said.

The only snag was how Vance’s parents, Lucky and Jennifer, were going to convince him to put on a sport coat and a natty bow tie without telling him exactly why.

“They told me I had to come here and get a scholarship so I just went with the flow,” he said.

