Recent Lord Botetourt graduate lands $30,000 Holliday Memorial scholarship

Jacob Vance has a part-time job this summer loading boxes at night on UPS aircraft at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
How many hours would it take to earn $30,000?
“Probably a whole year’s worth,” Vance said.
Vance took a faster route Tuesday.
The Lord Botetourt High School graduate walked through the front door at Roanoke Country Club and left with the $30,000 Don Holliday Memorial golf scholarship.
Vance will apply the funds from the scholarship, which began in 1987 and is administered by the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame, to his tuition at Liberty University where he plans to enter the school’s aviation program and earn a pilot’s license.
“Liberty University is going to give me 250 hours toward that,” he said. “Then I have to go be a CFI, which is a certified flight instructor. Then I have to get to 1,000 hours in order to get a job with an airline or a cargo company.”
Vance said Tuesday his career ambition is to fly planes for UPS.
It is a dream he has harbored from a young age.
“I’ve been fascinated with planes my whole life,” he said.
When Vance eventually takes flight, the memorial scholarship will have come full circle.
Holliday, who died in 1986 at age 51, was the district sales manager for Piedmont Airlines.
“He loved the airline industry,” said Holliday’s son, Donnie. “It’s all he did when he came out of the Air Force.
“Golf was a hobby for him, but it was a way to connect with his friends. Pace Communications endowed the first scholarship. His buddies, one afternoon, like usual after a round of golf, decided to do something to fund the scholarship a little bit, throw on a captain’s choice. It sold out the first year and every year since.”
Golf ability is not the only criterion for determining the scholarship winner.
Vance played at the lower end of Lord Botetourt’s top six in 2019 and he did not play high school golf as a senior because he chose to graduate early.
He completed FAA Ground School while maintaining a 3.39 grade point average, impressive credentials to the selection committee.
“They said they were impressed with me because … I actually had a plan in place and discussed that with them,” Vance said.
The only snag was how Vance’s parents, Lucky and Jennifer, were going to convince him to put on a sport coat and a natty bow tie without telling him exactly why.
“They told me I had to come here and get a scholarship so I just went with the flow,” he said.
