Garrett Sexton’s only goal when he stepped onto a golf course donning William Byrd’s maroon and orange colors was to have fun. He never dreamed playing high school golf would result in any major awards.

That changed Thursday morning.

Sexton was presented with the $30,000 Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship during a ceremony at Roanoke Country Club. He became the 37th recipient of the award and the first from William Byrd since Ben Firebaugh in 2010.

The award has been presented since 1987 to an area high school senior who has an interest in golf.

“My main goal with playing high school golf was to have fun with it and just enjoy my time with it,” Sexton said. “It’s safe to say I definitely did. I’m very thankful that resulted in me winning this.”

Sexton’s scholarship is part of $89,500 awarded by the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame.

He plans on attending Virginia Tech and majoring in either computer science or mechanical engineering.

“For me, it’s incredibly significant that I’m able to win such an important award,” Sexton said. “My main worry with college is obviously affording it, as everyone is, and it’s an honor to be able to receive this, especially doing it because of the sport that I loved playing throughout high school. It’s very important to me because of that.”

Sexton said he’s “always been a very analytical and problem-logic learner type person,” and his interest in engineering was first noticed in the 2019 Western Virginia Regional Science Fair.

As an eighth grader at William Byrd Middle School, he finished fourth in the engineering mechanics/mathematics category with his presentation on the effect of wheel structure on a mousetrap car’s performance.

“I also like working with computers and software,” he said. “The type of engineering I’m going into — that being computer science or mechanical engineering — is very integrated with that stuff. It fits perfectly with what I love to do.”

Sexton graduated from William Byrd with a 3.74 GPA. He held an internship at Froehling & Robertson Inc., and he assisted with Habitat for Humanity.

He doesn’t plan on attempting to walk onto the Hokies’ men’s golf team. Tech offers a student golf league that will allow him to play with classmates.

“I want to make a stronger effort to play a wider variety of courses and play with new people,” he said. “I’ve played with mostly the same team for the past four years. While I do really like my team, it’s fun to get to play with other people and expand that way.”