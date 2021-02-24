 Skip to main content
Region 1C picks 10-player boys and girls first teams, no players of the year

REGION 1C BASKETBALL

BOYS

First team

Ethan Millirons, Auburn, jr.; Drew Hoge, Bland County, sr.; Cole Pickett, Galax, sr.; Ty Campbell, George Wythe, fr.; Peyton Coe, George Wythe, sr.; Logan Green, Narrows, sr.; Kolier Pruett, Narrows, fr.; Will Dunlap, Parry McCluer, sr.; Spencer Hamilton, Parry McCluer, jr.; Talen Roberts, Parry McCluer, sr.

Second team

Daniel Brotherton, Auburn, sr.; Michael Royal, Auburn, sr.; Tyler Dillow, Bath County, sr.; Wyatt Harmon, Bath County, sr.; Adam Bahnken, Eastern Montgomery, sr.; Jacob Price, Eastern Montgomery, sr.; Eric Bagley, Galax, jr.; Devin Poe, Grayson County, sr.; Andrew Shaffner, Grayson County, jr.; Dalton Bradley, Narrows, sr.

GIRLS

First team

Maddie Bruce, Eastern Montgomery, soph.; Elli Underwood, Eastern Montgomery, sr.; Saige Leonard, Galax, sr.; Meleah Kirtner, George Wythe, sr.; Hailey Patel, George Wythe, jr.; Paeton Phillippi, George Wythe, jr.; Kristen Brown, Grayson County, sr.; Mya Robertson, Narrows, soph.; Anna Claytor, Parry McCluer, soph.; Katie Claytor, Parry McCluer.

Second team

Emily Douglas, Bath County, sr.; McKenzie Tindall, Bland County, soph.; Emma Townley, Bland County, sr.; Lily Underwood, Eastern Montgomery, soph.; Maria Malavolti, George Wythe, soph.; McKenzie Tate, George Wythe, soph.; Cheyenne Penn, Grayson County, sr.; Alyssa Bishop, Narrows, jr.; Madi Mann, Narrows, fr.; Grayce Henson, Parry McCluer.

