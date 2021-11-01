REGION VOLLEYBALL: Eastern Montgomery rallies to top Giles; Auburn ups win streak to 70

PEARISBURG — Eastern Montgomery recovered from a two-set deficit Monday night to score a 21-25, 18-25, 30-28, 25-19, 15-6 win over Giles in the Region 1C volleyball tournament.
Lilly Underwood had 37 assists, 22 digs and four aces for the Mustangs (17-6), Anna Ryan and Morgan Bahnken added 34 digs apiece with Bahnken supplying eight kills.
Laken Smith defended with 10 blocks. Skyann Holloway had 12 kills and 10 digs, while Logan Boone had 11 kills and seven blocks.
Natalie Buracker led Giles with 15 kills, Macy Steele had 14, and Riley Boggess and Jordan Lucas added 11 apiece.
Eastern Montgomery;21;18;30;25;15
Giles;25;25;28;19;6
Statistics
Eastern Montgomery: Ryan 34 digs, Bahnken 34 digs, 8 kils, Underwood 22 digs, 37 assists, 4 aces, Boone 11 kills, 7 blocks, Smith 10 blocks, Holloway 12 klls, 10 digs.
Giles: Buracker 15 kills, Steele 14 kills, Boggess 11 kills, Lucas 11 kills.
Records: Eastern Montgomery 17-6.
REGION 1C
Auburn 3, Parry McCluer 0
Parry McCluer;9;11;7
Auburn;25;25;25
Statistics
Auburn: Allyson Martin 14 kills, 6 digs, Avery Zuckerwar 7 kills, 3 aces, Madeline Lavergne 3 kills, 9 aces, 6 digs, Anna McGuire 26 assists, 4 aces.
Note: Auburn extends its win streak to 70 matches and will play Galax at home in the semifinals.
Narrows 3, George Wythe 1
George Wythe;25;15;14;14
Narrows;22;25;25;25
Statistics
George Wythe: Hailey Patel 12 assists, Sydney Leonard 17 digs, Samara Sheffey 17 digs, McKenzie Tate 15 digs, Maggie Minton 4 kills, 10 digs.
Narrows: Cristin Blaker 35 assists, 16 digs, Lainey Stables 21 digs, Kennah Spencer 10 kills, 3 blocks, Mya Robertson 10 kills, 13 digs.
Records: Narrows 19-4.
Note: Narrows will play Eastern Montgomery at home in a semifinal.
Galax 3, Covington 0
Galax;25;25;25
Covington;23;20;17
Statistics
Galax: Saige Leonard 10 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces, Carly Sturgill 10 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces, Mallie Edwards 28 assists, 2 kills, Peyton Edwards 4 kills 3 blocks, 4 aces 7 digs..
Covington: Aubrey Brown 8 kills 6 Aces 4 digs, 6 assists, Cristi Persinger 5 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs. Nikki Jordan 17 digs, 2 aces.
Note: Galax will play at undefeated Auburn in the semifinals.
REGION 3D
Christiansburg 3, William Byrd 1
Christiansburg;25;26;23;25
William Byrd;14;24;25;23
Statistics
William Byrd: Ella Ashworth 28 digs, Carsyn Kotz 25 assists, 3 aces, Mattie Andrews 11 kills, 7 digs, Kamryn Sigafoes 9 kills, 3 aces.
Christiansburg: Baylee Reasor 13 kills, 8 digs, Addison Reasor 13 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks, Braelynn Williams 11 kills, 3 blocks, Kyleigh Phillips 29 assists, 4 aces.
Records: Christiansburg 12-10. William Byrd 11-15.
Note: Christiansburg plays at No. 1 Hidden Valley on Tuesday.
REGION 2C
Radford 3, Alleghany 0