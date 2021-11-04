REGION VOLLEYBALL: Floyd County, Narrows advance to state tournaments

FLOYD — Kenzee Chaffin had 23 assists, five blocks and 13 digs and sister Jaycee Chaffin added 10 kills and eight digs Thursday night to lift Floyd County to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-23 victory over Radford in the Region 2C volleyball tournament.
Olivia Hylton had eight kills and five blocks for Floyd, while Jordan Ingram came up with five kills and five digs.
Floyd will host Glenvar in the region final Tuesday night and both teams will move on to the Class 2 state quarterfinals.
Radford;19;16;23
Floyd County;25;25;25
Statistics
Floyd County: Jaycee Chaffin 10 kills, 8 digs, Kenzee Chaffin 23 assists, 5 blocks, 13 digs; Olivia Hylton 8 kills, 5 blocks, Jordan Ingram 5 kills, 5 digs.
REGION 1C
Narrows 3, Eastern Montgomery 1
Eastern Montgomery;25;17;23;15
Narrows;20;25;25;25
Statistics
Eastern Montgomery; Laken Smith 9 kills, 11 blocks, Morgan Bahnken 3 kills, 20 digs, Skyann Holloway 3 kills, 6 digs.
Narrows: Cristin Blaker 31 assists, 11 digs, Mya Robertson 11 kills, 8 digs, Mary Middleton 9 kills, 6 digs, Carolyn Cook 2 kills, 18 digs, Lainey Stables 18 digs, 2 aces.
Records: Narrows 20-4.
Note: Narrows will play at Auburn in the Region 1C final and advance to the Class 1 state tournament.
REGION 3C
Fort Defiance 3, Rockbridge County 0
Fort Defiance;25;25;25
Rockbridge County;20;21;17
Statistics
Rockbridge County: McKenzie Burch 29 assists, 10 digs, 1 kill, Maddie Dahl 11 kills 11 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace, Alenna Williamson 10 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs, 3 aces, Sophie Vaught 7 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, Nala Shearer 27 digs.