REGION VOLLEYBALL: Monday scores, pairings
REGION VOLLEYBALL: Monday scores, pairings

REGION VOLLEYBALL PAIRINGS

REGION 6A

Wednesday, first round

W4 Franklin County at W1 Cosby, 6 p.m.

Thursday, first round

E3 Grassfield at E2 Western Branch, 6 p.m.

E4 Ocean Lakes at E1 Floyd Kellam, 6 p.m.

W3 James River-Midlothian at W2 Thomas Dale, 6 p.m.

Saturday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Thomas Dale-James River-Midlothian winner vs. Cosby-Franklin County winner

Western Branch-Grassfield winner vs. Floyd Kellam-Ocean Lakes winner

Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 5D SOUTH SUB-REGION

Tuesday, second round

(Both teams advance)

Albemarle at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.

REGION 5D

Thursday, quarterfinals

Riverside at Mountain View

Albemarle-Patrick Henry loser at Stone Bridge

Stafford vs Briar Woods

Riverbend at Patrick Henry-Albemarle winner

Saturday, semifinals

Mountain View-Riverside winner vs. Stone Bridge-South No. 2 winner

Briar Woods-Stafford winner vs. South No. 1-Riverbend winner

Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 4D

Tuesday, first round

No. 8 Jefferson Forest at No. 1 Western Albemarle, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Halifax County at No. 4 Louisa County, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Salem at No. 3 Blacksburg, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Amherst County at No. 2 E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seed

Louisa County-Halifax County vs. Western Albemarle-Jefferson Forest, TBA

Blacksburg-Salem winner vs. E.C. Glass-Amherst County winner, TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3C

Monday, first round

Liberty Christian 3, Brookville 2

Monticello 3, Turner Ashby 2

Tuesday, quarterfinals

No. 9 Liberty Christian at No. 1 Rustburg, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Spotswood at No. 4 Fluvanna County, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Wilson Memorial at No. 3 Fort Defiance

No. 7 Monticello at No. 2 Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Fluvanna County-Spotswood winner vs. Rustburg-Liberty Christian winner, TBA

Fort Defiance-Wilson Memorial winner vs. Rockbridge County-Monticello winner, TBA

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3D

Monday, first round

Christiansburg 3, William Byrd 1

Cave Spring 3, Abingdon 0

Tuesday, quarterfinals

No. 8 Christiansburg at No. 1 Hidden Valley, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Bassett at No. 4 Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Tunstall at No. 3 Carroll County, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Cave Spring at No. 2 Magna Vista, 6 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Lord Botetourt-Bassett winner vs. Hidden Valley-Christiansburg winner, 6 p.m.

Carroll County-Tunstall winner vs. Magna Vista-Cave Spring winner, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 2C

Monday, first round

Nelson County 3, James River 2

Radford 3, Alleghany 0

Dan River 3, Martinsville 0

Gretna 3, Chatham at Gretna 0

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Nelson County at Floyd County, 7 p.m.

Radford at Patrick County, 6:30 p.m.

Dan River at Appomattox County, 6:30 p.m.

Gretna at Glenvar, 6 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Patrick County-Radford winner vs. Floyd County-Nelson County winner

Appomattox County-Dan River winner vs. Glenvar-Gretna winner

Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 2D

Tuesday, first round

SWD4 Graham at MD1 Gate City

MD3 John Battle at SWD2 Marion

SWD3 Richlands at MD2 Central-Wise

MD4 Ridgeview at SWD1 Virginia High

Saturday, semifinals

At Virginia H.S., Bristol

Marion-John Battle winner vs. Gate City-Graham winner

Virginia High-Ridgeview winner vs. Central-Wise/Richlands winner.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship

Site TBA

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 1C

Monday, first round

Narrows 3, George Wythe 1

Eastern Montgomery 3, Giles 2

Auburn 3, Parry McCluer 0

Galax 3, Covington 0

Thursday, semifinals

P3 Eastern Montgomery at P1 Narrows, 7 p.m.

ME3 Galax and ME1 Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

REGION 1D

Tuesday, quarterfinals

C3 Rye Cove at H1 PH-Glade Spring

C2 Eastside at B2 Grundy

H3 Lebanon at B1 Honaker

H2 Chilhowie at C1 Thomas Walker

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Grundy-Eastside winner vs. PH-Glade Spring-Rye Cove winner

Thomas Walker-Chilhowie winner vs. Honaker-Lebanon winner

Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

 

