REGION VOLLEYBALL: Monday scores, pairings

REGION VOLLEYBALL PAIRINGS
REGION 6A
Wednesday, first round
W4 Franklin County at W1 Cosby, 6 p.m.
Thursday, first round
E3 Grassfield at E2 Western Branch, 6 p.m.
E4 Ocean Lakes at E1 Floyd Kellam, 6 p.m.
W3 James River-Midlothian at W2 Thomas Dale, 6 p.m.
Saturday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Thomas Dale-James River-Midlothian winner vs. Cosby-Franklin County winner
Western Branch-Grassfield winner vs. Floyd Kellam-Ocean Lakes winner
Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 5D SOUTH SUB-REGION
Tuesday, second round
(Both teams advance)
Albemarle at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
REGION 5D
Thursday, quarterfinals
Riverside at Mountain View
Albemarle-Patrick Henry loser at Stone Bridge
Stafford vs Briar Woods
Riverbend at Patrick Henry-Albemarle winner
Saturday, semifinals
Mountain View-Riverside winner vs. Stone Bridge-South No. 2 winner
Briar Woods-Stafford winner vs. South No. 1-Riverbend winner
Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 4D
Tuesday, first round
No. 8 Jefferson Forest at No. 1 Western Albemarle, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Halifax County at No. 4 Louisa County, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Salem at No. 3 Blacksburg, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Amherst County at No. 2 E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seed
Louisa County-Halifax County vs. Western Albemarle-Jefferson Forest, TBA
Blacksburg-Salem winner vs. E.C. Glass-Amherst County winner, TBA
Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3C
Monday, first round
Liberty Christian 3, Brookville 2
Monticello 3, Turner Ashby 2
Tuesday, quarterfinals
No. 9 Liberty Christian at No. 1 Rustburg, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Spotswood at No. 4 Fluvanna County, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Wilson Memorial at No. 3 Fort Defiance
No. 7 Monticello at No. 2 Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Fluvanna County-Spotswood winner vs. Rustburg-Liberty Christian winner, TBA
Fort Defiance-Wilson Memorial winner vs. Rockbridge County-Monticello winner, TBA
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3D
Monday, first round
Christiansburg 3, William Byrd 1
Cave Spring 3, Abingdon 0
Tuesday, quarterfinals
No. 8 Christiansburg at No. 1 Hidden Valley, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Bassett at No. 4 Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Tunstall at No. 3 Carroll County, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Cave Spring at No. 2 Magna Vista, 6 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Lord Botetourt-Bassett winner vs. Hidden Valley-Christiansburg winner, 6 p.m.
Carroll County-Tunstall winner vs. Magna Vista-Cave Spring winner, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 2C
Monday, first round
Nelson County 3, James River 2
Radford 3, Alleghany 0
Dan River 3, Martinsville 0
Gretna 3, Chatham at Gretna 0
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Nelson County at Floyd County, 7 p.m.
Radford at Patrick County, 6:30 p.m.
Dan River at Appomattox County, 6:30 p.m.
Gretna at Glenvar, 6 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Patrick County-Radford winner vs. Floyd County-Nelson County winner
Appomattox County-Dan River winner vs. Glenvar-Gretna winner
Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2D
Tuesday, first round
SWD4 Graham at MD1 Gate City
MD3 John Battle at SWD2 Marion
SWD3 Richlands at MD2 Central-Wise
MD4 Ridgeview at SWD1 Virginia High
Saturday, semifinals
At Virginia H.S., Bristol
Marion-John Battle winner vs. Gate City-Graham winner
Virginia High-Ridgeview winner vs. Central-Wise/Richlands winner.
Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship
Site TBA
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 1C
Monday, first round
Narrows 3, George Wythe 1
Eastern Montgomery 3, Giles 2
Auburn 3, Parry McCluer 0
Galax 3, Covington 0
Thursday, semifinals
P3 Eastern Montgomery at P1 Narrows, 7 p.m.
ME3 Galax and ME1 Auburn, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
REGION 1D
Tuesday, quarterfinals
C3 Rye Cove at H1 PH-Glade Spring
C2 Eastside at B2 Grundy
H3 Lebanon at B1 Honaker
H2 Chilhowie at C1 Thomas Walker
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Grundy-Eastside winner vs. PH-Glade Spring-Rye Cove winner
Thomas Walker-Chilhowie winner vs. Honaker-Lebanon winner
Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA