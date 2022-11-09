Remembering Radford High's 1972 state champion football team

Fifty years ago, the Radford High School football team won its second straight state championship.

The Bobcats went 13-0 in both 1971 and 1972.

“Football in the ’70s was fun. It started to get so popular,” former Radford coach Norman Lineburg, who steered those 1971 and 1972 teams, said in a phone interview. “Every game would pack out the stadium.”

Radford defeated Southampton 41-20 in the VHSL Group AA state championship game in 1972.

Last month, the 1972 Radford team celebrated the 50th anniversary of that state title. The team was honored at halftime of an Oct. 28 home football game that was played on the field that now bears Lineburg's name.

Lineburg, who retired after the 2006 season, coached Radford for 37 years and is second all-time in VHSL history in wins (315-160-9).

The quarterback of the 1971 and 1972 teams was Ken Alderman, who held the Radford High School single-season record for touchdown passes (28 in 1972) for 50 years until current Radford QB Landen Clark broke the mark this season.

But when asked about his record, Alderman instead praised his team's stifling defense.

“We only gave up four points per game [for the 1972 season],” Alderman said. “We just worked hard and had some good coaches.”

Alderman was glad to be back on Radford High School’s football field with his former teammates.

“Just seeing everyone is great. We had such a great group of people,” said Alderman, who went on to play for Southern Mississippi. “What those two teams did for this community was just fantastic.”

Alderman played with receivers who also went on to play Division I football.

“Sometimes I said, 'We don’t need offense. The defense could just score a touchdown and we could win 7-4,’” Alderman said. “But I had good receivers like Mike Mauck, who went to the University of Tennessee, and Bill Brown, who went to the University of Maryland.”

On Lineburg’s staff for the 1971 state championship season was Frank Beamer, who would go on to become a College Football Hall of Fame coach at Virginia Tech.

Beamer helped Radford's passing attack evolve.

“In the 1970s, many teams were running teams, but we were a passing team,” Lineburg said. “Frank Beamer worked with the QBs himself and taught [Alderman] the fundamentals.”

Beamer was a Radford assistant from 1969-71.

"One time we won a game by, like, 30 points and Coach Beamer said, 'Get off the bus. We gotta work on some stuff,'" Mauck said. "If you win, you better have won right. I didn’t get home till after midnight.”

In its first two playoff games in 1972, Radford beat Richlands and Brookville by a combined 105-0. The team then beat Southampton in the title game.

“We beat Southampton 41-20 on a frigid night,” Lineburg said.

The 1972 state champions had nine players who went on to play Division I football.

“It was kind of a utopia. We just had a bunch of athletes,” Mauck said. “We grew up playing together in little league and by the time we got to high school we were best friends.”

Radford has not won a state football title since that 1972 season.

The current Radford High School football team is 9-1 and the No. 1 seed in the Region 2C playoffs. Radford will host Gretna (5-5) in the first round at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Bobcats coach Michael Crist does not want his team to focus on the pressure of trying to end the 50-year state championship drought.

“We don't talk about championships. We just talk about winning each day,” Crist said. "If there’s practice at 3:15 p.m., then we try to be better by 6 p.m.”