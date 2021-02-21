RESULTS: Christiansburg puts three in finals; New Kent opens huge team lead

Christiansburg advanced three wrestlers to the finals while two-time defending champion New Kent built an overwhelming lead after the winner's bracket semifinals of the VHSL Class 3 tournament Sunday at Salem Civic Center.
Luke Robie (138 pounds), Brian Taylor (220) and Aiden LaComa (285) made the finals for Christiansburg.
William Byrd's Xavier Preston (152) also will wrestle for a gold medal in the 6 p.m. final round.
New Kent led second-place Skyline 197-123 with Christiansburg third at 85 1/2.
First round
106 pounds — Gage Cockran (William Byrd) 3-1 d. Nicholas Turner (Tabb), 8-4; Ethan Asher (Skyline) p. Matthew Ford (Spotswood), 2:44; Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial) p. Theo Townsend (Brentsville), 4:23; Daniel Colgin (New Kent) tf. Connor Nichols (Abingdon), 16-0.
113 pounds — Dominic Pascoe (William Byrd) tf. Aidden Hedrick (Tabb), 16-0; Josh Domino (Skyline) d. Gracin Lam (Spotswood), 10-4; Gage Bomar (Rustburg) p. Damen Chapman (Warren County), 1:48; Kyle Gibson (New Kent) p. Cody Williams (Lord Botetourt), 2:42.
120 pounds — J.B. Dragovich (Hidden Valley) p. Isaiah Evans (Petersburg), 1:44; Phoenix Alyea (Skyline) p. John Bowman (Turner Ashby), :36; Brayden Estes (Wilson Memorial) def. Corey Chapman (Central-Woodstock), forfeit; Matthew Eberly (New Kent) md. Dexter Gaines (William Byrd), 14-5.
126 pounds — Jacob Seale (York) d. Derek Burton (William Byrd), 6-3; Hunter Salomon (Skyline) p. Trent Hill (Turner Ashby), 3:33; Nicholas Marck (Lightridge) md. Garrett Moyers (Broadway), 16-3); Trace Ragland (New Kent) tf. Dalton Minnick (Abingdon), 15-0.
132 pounds — Elijah Frame (Warren County) d. Ethan Slaughter (Christiansburg), 6-3; Brian Habel (Wilson Memorial) p. Wayne Watson (Tabb), 1:00; Quintavius Harris (Brookville) p. Sean White (York), 2:57; Tyler Davis (Skyline) p. Bailey Davidson (Northside), :56.
138 pounds — Luke Robie (Christiansburg) p. Sam Johnson (Independence), 1:25; Hunter Teeson (York) d. Stevie Wood (Liberty Christian) 6-3); Evan Holloway (New Kent) p. Jayden Hunter (Brookville), :37; Wyatt Bosley (Skyline) d. Steve Tingler (William Byrd), 4-3.
145 pounds — Dawson Gragg (Christiansburg) p. Chris Taft (William Monroe), 3:00; Bradyn Waddell (York) d. over Patrick Sullivan (Turner Ashby), 5-3, SV;
Patrick Jordan (New Kent) p. Na`Shaun Johnson (Brookville), 2:22; Heath Rudolph (Skyline) d. Nicholas Young (Lord Botetourt), 7-2.
152 pounds — Xavier Preston (William Byrd) d. Sam Cooper (Independence), 3-0; Jackson Wells (Broadway) p. Stephen Titus (Tabb), :54; Travis Ragland (New Kent) tf. Marshall Hubbard (Wilson Memorial), 16-0; Austin Hunley (Northside) p. Kaleb Doshier (William Monroe), 1:27.
160 pounds — Conner Shiflett (Lord Botetourt) d. Alex Sotelo (Skyline), 1-0); David Reid (York) 2-1 won by fall over Nic Marando (Rockbridge County, 2:46; Nicholas Vafiadis (New Kent) tf. Shawn Metcalf (Fluvanna County), 15-0; Kyle Keister (Christiansburg) p. Ryan Coleman (Brentsville), 4:34.
170 pounds — Jacob Baier (Christiansburg) d. Seth Youngblood (Rockbridge County), 3-1; Brayden Hohman (New Kent) p. Nate Bampton (Maggie Walker), 1:15; Brennan Komelasky (Warren County) d. Landen Hedrick (Tabb), 14-8); Toby Schoffstall (Liberty Christian) p. Sam Francis (Lord Botetourt), 2:22.
182 pounds — Parker Ferrell (Christiansburg) tf. Thomas Murphy (Liberty Christian), 16-0; Domonic Baker (New Kent) d. Dustin Gue (Skyline), 6-0; R.J. (Maggie Walker) p. Joshua Cummings, 3:33); Jerze Webb (William Byrd) p. Joey Burch (Western Albemarle), 1:46.
195 pounds — Noah Shepherd (Lord Botetourt) d. Michael Smith (Waynesboro), 7-2; Joshua Evans (York) p. Nick Griffin (Brentsville), 2:09; Nathaniel Fly (New Kent) md. Nathan Haskins (Skyline), 10-1; Reid Garrison (Broadway) p. Cole Pritchard (Cave Spring), :50.
220 pounds — Bryan Taylor (Christiansburg) p. Brice Hall (Rockbridge County), :52; Jordin Lennon (York) p. Tyler Forbes (Central-Woodstock), 3:43; Chris Moin (Skyline) d. Xavier Martin (Tabb), 4-1; Coby Sprouse (Wilson Memorial) p. Will Quesenberry (Northside), 1:25.
285 pounds — Aiden Lacoma (Christiansburg) d. David Allio (Rockbridge County), 3-0; Ethan Marcotte (William Monroe) p. D.J. Uribes (Tabb), 3:23; Ben Johnson (New Kent) p. Tyler Nix (Brentsville), 3:38; Cameron Sprouse (Wilson Memorial) d. Hunter Richards (William Byrd), 7-5.
Semifinals
106 pounds -- Asher p. Cockran, :56; Colgin d. Brandt, :56.
113 pounds -- Domino p. Pascoe, 1:52; Gibson d. Bomar, 8-2.
120 pounds -- Alyea p. Dragovich, 2:14; Eberly p. Estes, 1:49.
126 pounds -- Seale p. Salomon, 7-2, SV; Trace Ragland md. Marck, 18-3.
132 pounds -- Habel p. Frame, 3:18; Davis p. Harris, 1:40.
138 pounds -- Robie p. Teeson, :39; Holloway p. Bosley, 1:31.
145 pounds -- Waddell d. Gragg, 8-7; Rudolph d. Jordan, 3-2.
152 pounds -- Preston d. Wells, 5-1; Travis Ragland p. Hunley, 1:27.
160 pounds -- Reid p. Shiflett, :26; Vafiadis p. Keister, 2:37.
170 pounds -- Hohman d. Baier, 7-5; Schoffstall md. Komelasky, 2-0.
182 pounds -- Baker md. Ferrell, 8-0; May p. Webb, 1:34.