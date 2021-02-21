RESULTS: Christiansburg puts three in finals; New Kent opens huge team lead

Christiansburg advanced three wrestlers to the finals while two-time defending champion New Kent built an overwhelming lead after the winner's bracket semifinals of the VHSL Class 3 tournament Sunday at Salem Civic Center.

Luke Robie (138 pounds), Brian Taylor (220) and Aiden LaComa (285) made the finals for Christiansburg.

William Byrd's Xavier Preston (152) also will wrestle for a gold medal in the 6 p.m. final round.

New Kent led second-place Skyline 197-123 with Christiansburg third at 85 1/2.

First round

106 pounds — Gage Cockran (William Byrd) 3-1 d. Nicholas Turner (Tabb), 8-4; Ethan Asher (Skyline) p. Matthew Ford (Spotswood), 2:44; Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial) p. Theo Townsend (Brentsville), 4:23; Daniel Colgin (New Kent) tf. Connor Nichols (Abingdon), 16-0.

113 pounds — Dominic Pascoe (William Byrd) tf. Aidden Hedrick (Tabb), 16-0; Josh Domino (Skyline) d. Gracin Lam (Spotswood), 10-4; Gage Bomar (Rustburg) p. Damen Chapman (Warren County), 1:48; Kyle Gibson (New Kent) p. Cody Williams (Lord Botetourt), 2:42.