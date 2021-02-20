RESULTS: Grundy wins Class 1 wrestling title; Rural Retreat has 4 champs; Galax's Rojas repeats

CLASS 1
Team scores
1. Grundy 249, 2. Riverheads 200, 3. Rural Retreat 185, 4. George Wythe 103, 5. Galax 81 ½, 6. Castlewood 56, 7. Mathews 52, 8. Grayson County 51 ½, 9. Franklin 51, 10. Parry McCluer 43, 11. Rappahannock County 26, 12. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 14, 13. tie, Chilhowie and Northwood 11, 14. Cumberland 10, 15. Auburn 8, 16. Lebanon 3.
Championship finals
106 pounds — Adam Gibson (Castlewood) p. Parker Stone (Rural Retreat), 1:37.
113 pounds — Kaleb Horn (Grundy) d. Jake Yowell (Riverheads), 4-0.
120 pounds — Jude Robson (Riverheads) d. Michael Taylor (Grundy), 6-2.
126 pounds — Eli Blevins (Rural Retreat) d. Camden Cook-Cash (Riverheads), 9-2.
132 pounds — Carson Griffey (Grundy) d. Jackson Allebaugh, 5-0.
138 pounds — Chris Stiltner (Grundy) p. Colin Ward (George Wythe), :36.
145 pounds — Jacob Stiltner (Grundy) p. Tanner Jones (Grayson County), 1:49.
152 pounds — Ian Scammell (Grundy) p. Cody Cash (Riverheads), 3:49.
160 pounds — Dorian Delp (Rural Retreat) p. Ethan Roberts (Grundy), 3:43.
170 pounds — Terry Morgan (George Wythe) d. Evan Ross (Riverheads), 8-4.
182 pounds — Wyatt Sage (Rural Retreat) p. Jacob Maxfield (Castlewood), 4:44.
195 pounds — Eli Fortuner (Rural Retreat) p. Hunter Scarberry (Grundy), 2:21.
220 pounds — Peyton McComas (Grundy) p. Riley Jo Vaught (Galax), :54.
285 pounds — Brender Rojas (Galax) d. Forrest Vassar (Parry McCluer), 3-2, UTB.
Third, fourth place
106 pounds — Isaiah Osborne (Grayson County) p. Alexis Deagle (Mathews), :27; 113 — Brandon Combs (Rural Retreat) d. Joshua Rosadino (Mathews), 7-4 120 — Blake Battaglia (Rural Retreat) p. Alberto Veo (Galax), 1:44; 126 — Ethan Blankenship (Grundy) p. Blake Linton (Franklin), :39; 132 — Heath Sutherland (Castlewood) p. Zane Perkins (George Wythe), 2:47; 138 — Ronny Horton (Galax) p. Hayden Jackson (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring), 2:34; 145 — Tyler Schaller (Mathews) p. Mason Via (Rural Retreat), 2:45; 152 — Andrew Temple (George Wythe) p. Jake Keesee (Northwood), 2:37; 160 — Cody Davis (George Wythe) d. Markelyn Fenner (Franklin), 7-2; 170 — Isaac Coleman (Grundy) md. Matthew Sisk (Rappahannock County), 10-2; 182 — Cayden Cash (Riverheads) p. Cadyn Crouse (Galax), :34; 195 — Luke Bryant (Riverheads) p. Cody Thomas (Parry McCluer), 3:23; 220 — Cameron Biggs (Grayson County) d. Jacob Holston (Rural Retreat), 9-7; 285 — Logan Looney (Grundy) p, Colton Terry (Rural Retreat), 1:28.