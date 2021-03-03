RESULTS: VHSL Class 2/Class 1 indoor track and field

VHSL CLASS 2/CLASS 1 INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Boys team scores
1. Parry McCluer 58, 2. Altavista 56, 3. Rural Retreat 44, 4. Auburn 42, 5. Bruton 41, 6. Staunton 38, 7. tie, Galileo and Appomattox County 33, 9. Tazewell 25, 10. tie, George Wythe and Glenvar 24, 12. Stuarts Draft 20, 13. Cumberland 19, 14. tie, Riverheads and Charles City 12, 16. tie, Patrick County and Alleghany 11, 18. tie, Covington and Central-Wise 10, 20. Poquoson 9, 21. Mathews 8, 22. Buffalo Gap 6, 23. tie, Holston and Grundy 4, 25. tie, PH-Glade Spring, Chilhowie and Union 3, 28. tie, Luray and John Battle 2.
Boys results
55 meters -- 1. J.Jones (Altavista) 6.53, 2. Bosserman (Staunton) 6.63, 3. Booker (Appomattox County) 6.72, 4. Delano (Glenvar) 6.81, 5. Apgar (Staunton) 6.83, 6. Hamm (Patrick County) 6.88, 7. Cobler (Holston) 6.91, 8. C.Jones (Bruton) 6.93.
300 -- 1. Jones (Bruton) 35.98, 2. Hamm (Patrick County) 37.01, 3. Bosserman (Staunton) 37.50, 4. Harris (Tazewell) 37.50, 5. Brooks (Altavista) 38.28, 6. Graham (Auburn) 38.40, 7. Sizemore (Rural Retreat) 38.47, 8. Perry (Stuarts Draft) 38.67.
500 -- 1. Streeby (Rural Retreat) 1:10.43, 2. Vaughan (Auburn) 1:10.77, 3. Thompson (Galileo) 1:11.49, 4. Loftis (Glenvar) 1:11.61, 5. Jones (George Wythe) 1:12.34, 6. Cross (Buffalo Gap) 1:12.46, 7. Dula (John Battle) 1:14.57, 8. Carter (Cumberland) 1:17.41.
1,000 -- 1. Plogger (Parry McCluer) 2:44.70, 2. Zearfoss (Glenvar) 2:45.53, 3. Minton (George Wythe) 2:49.05, 4. Kirk (Galileo) 2:50.83, 5. Kelly (Riverheads) 2:53.64, 6. Gomez-Hernandez (Galileo) 2:53.72, 7. Wincheski (Bruton) 2:53.78, 8. Rhudy (Tazewell) 3:06.76.
1,600 -- 1. Tomlin (Parry McCluer) 4:41.91, 2. Kelly (Riverheads) 4:44.12, 3. Chandler (Parry McCluer) 4:46.27, 4. Counts (Alleghany) 4:50.83, 5. Herndon (Galileo) 4:52.46, 6. Lohr (Bruton) 4:55.11, 7. Kawecki (Poquoson) 4:56.24, 8. Elswick (Grundy) 5:03.77.
3,200 -- 1. Tomlin (Parry McCluer) 10:20.80, 2. Chandler (Parry McCluer) 10:28.37, 3. Counts (Alleghany) 10:30.85, 4. Stearns (Mathews) 10:40.91, 5. Lohr (Bruton) 10:46.68, 6. Elswick (Grundy) 10:57.54, 7. Kawecki (Poquoson) 11:21.13, 8. Cromer (Buffalo Gap) 11:23.27.
55 hurdles -- 1. Reynolds (Central-Wise) 7.92, 2. Graham (Auburn) 8.44, 3. Carter (Cumberland) 8.49, 4. Cyrus (Altavista) 8.78, 5. McDonald (Cumberland) 8.79, 6. Belcher (PH-Glade Spring) 9.24, 7. Smith (Charles City) 9.63, 8. Lewis (Chilhowie) 9.85.
800 relay -- 1. Altavista 1:35.22, 2. Appomattox County 1:36.69, 3. Staunton 1:38.93, 4. Poquoson 1:39.44, 5. Stuarts Draft 1:43.60, 6. Bruton 1:45.64, 7. Holston 1:53.61, 8. Chilhowie 2:11.04.
1,600 relay -- 1. George Wythe 3:44.29, 2. Altavista 3:47.96, 3. Glenvar 3:49.19, 4. Galileo 3:50.04, 5. Rural Retreat 3:50.91, 6. Bruton 3:51.91, 7. Tazewell 3:59.60, 8. Chilhowie 4:00.14.
3,200 relay -- 1. Altavista 8:44.62, 2. Auburn 9:03.28, 3. Altavista 9:14.21, 4. Bruton 9:14.76, 5. George Wythe 9:24.70, 6. Mathews 9:30.70, 7. Buffalo Gap 9:40.24, 8. Tazewell 9:42.11.
High jump -- 1. Sizemore (Rural Retreat) 5-10, 2. Booker (Appomattox County) 5-10, 3. Jones (Bruton) 5-10, 4. Watkins (Stuarts Draft) 5-8, 5. Fomby (Stuarts Draft) 5-8, 6. Patterson (Tazewell) 5-2
Long jump -- 1. Sizemore (Rural Retreat) 20-9, 2. Cox (Altavista) 20-8 1/2, 3. Booker (Appomattox County) 20-8, 4. McDonald (Cumberland) 19-9, 5. Hasberry (Bruton) 19-3, 6. Streeby (Rural Retreat) 19-2, 7. Harris (Tazewell) 18-11, 8. Copeland (Appomattox County) 18-8.
Triple jump -- 1. Smith (Charles City) 42-6, 2. Bosserman (Staunton) 42-1 1/2, 3. Apgar (Staunton) 41j-4 1/2, 4. Sizemore (Rural Retreat) 40-11 3/4, 5. Copeland (Appomattox County) 40- 1/2, 6. Carter (Cumberland) 39- 1/2, 7. Harris (Tazewell) 35-1, 8. Mullins (Tazewell) 35-1.
Shot put -- 1. Wallace (Parry McCluer) 47-5 1/2, 2. Lee (Tazewell) 46- 1/2, 3. Watkins (Stuarts Draft) 45-10 1/2, 4. Cox (Altavista) 41- 1/2, 5. Massenburg (Parry McCluer) 40-3, 6. Davis (Union) 39-1 1/2, 7. Pence (Luray) 38-11 1/2, 8. Stephens (Auburn) 37-8.
Pole vault -- 1. Tallman (Covington) 13-2, 2. Vaughan (Auburn) 11-0, 3. Graham (Auburn) 10-0.
Girls team scores
1. Glenvar 65, 2. Poquoson 58, 3. James River 54, 4. Auburn 34, 5. Staunton 33, 6. Galileo 31, 7. tie, Bruton and Stuarts Draft 27, 9. Luray 23, 10. Radford 22, 11. Riverheads 21, 12. Charles City 20, 13. tie, Tazewell and Rural Retreat 19, 15. Floyd County 18, 16. George Wythe 16, 17. Altavista 15, 18. Patrick County 14, 19. PH-Glade Spring 12, 20. Mathews 11, 21. Cumberland 8, 22. Parry McCluer 7, 23. Appomattox County 6, 24. Narrows 5, 25. tie, Buffalo Gap, Northumberland, Chilhowie and J.I. Burton 2, 29. Holston 1.
Girls results
55 meters -- 1. Lima (James River) 7.79, 2. Parr (Staunton) 7.96, 3. Freeman (Stuarts Draft) 8.03, 4. Williams (Charles City) 8.06, 5. Faulkner (George Wythe) 8.09, 6. Belcher (Patrick County) 8.11, 7. Boston (Luray) 8.27.
300 -- 1. Peshehonoff (Poquoson) 44.04, 2. Loder (Glenvar) 44.46, 3. Faulkner (George Wythe) 45.70, 4. Allen (Altavista) 46.04, 5. Benson (Floyd County) 46.33, 6. Wallace (Riverheads) 46.95, 7. Kovesi (Buffalo Gap) 48.39, 8. Crigger (Rural Retreat) 48.56.
500 -- 1. Wallace 1:24.66, 2. Yurish (Staunton) 1:24.86, 3. Eller (Glenvar) 1:25.65, 4. Horrell (Glenvar) 1:29.84, 5. Mills (James River) 1:32.01, 6. Kopczynski (Poquoson) 1:32.96, 7. Kissoon (Bruton) 1:34.77, 8. Streeby (Rural Retreat) 1:40.01.
1,000 -- 1. Wilkes (Glenvar) 3:00.41, 2. Hastings-Crummey (Radford) 3:23.20, 3. Chandler (Parry McCluer) 3:24.80, 4. Whitley (Galileo) 3:25.94, 5. Grimes (Poquoson) 3:36.36, 6. Spakes (Poquoson) 3:42.14, 7. Rowe (Bruton) 3:45.38, 8. Zakhary (Galileo) 3:48.07.
1,600 -- 1. Wilkes (Glenvar) 4:53.33, 2. Hastings-Crummey (Radford) 5:47.37, 3. Keene (Tazewell) 5:53.89, 4. Vogel (Poquoson) 6:07.76, 5. Woods (Galileo) 6:14.00, 6. Lohr (Bruton) 6:21.84, 7. Sisk (Northumberland) 6:41.56, 8. Milhorne (Holston) 6:50.27.
3,200 -- 1. Belshan (Floyd County) 12:37.92, 2. Vogel (Poquoson) 13:14.54, 3. Keene (Tazewell) 13:15.02, 4. Mowery (Staunton) 13:41.85, 5. Saint (Auburn) 13:51.26, 6. Stone (Galileo) 13:53.48, 7. Garrett (Galileo) 13:57.89, 8. Mazingo (Parry McCluer) 14:08.11.
55 hurdles -- 1. Loder (Glenvar) 9.76, 2. Freeman (Stuarts Draft) 9.78, 3. Taylor (Mathews) 10.43, 4. Parr (Staunton) 10.61, 5. Thompson (George Wythe) 10.75, 6. Williams (Charles City) 11.12, 7. Niece (J.I. Burton) 11.27, 8. Flamm (Appomattox County) 11.37.
800 relay -- 1. James River 1:54.98, 2. Bruton 1:59.92, 3. Staunton 2:00.80, 4. Floyd County 2:03.89, 5. Patrick County 2:04.80, 6. Rural Retreat 2:07.66, 7. Chilhowie 2:09.47, 8. Cumberland 2:09.55
1,600 relay -- 1. Glenvar 4:31.03, 2. Poquoson 4:46.61, 3. Galileo 4:47.48, 4. Patrick County 4:52.99, 5. Bruton 4:58.21, 6. Tazewell 5:02.99, 7. George Wythe 5:06.70, 8. Mathews 5:22.40.
3,200 relay -- 1. Galileo 11:02.27, 2. Poquoson 11:03.77, 3. Radford 11:07.40, 4. Bruton 11:49.98, 5. Tazewell 12:32.47, 6. Patrick County 12:37.45, 7. Staunton 12:40.78.
High jump -- 1. Allen (Altavista) 5-2, 2. Wallace (Riverheads) 5-0, 3. Loder (Glenvar) 5-0, 4. Millner (Bruton) 4-10, 5. Boston (Luray) 4-10, 6. Taylor (Mathews) 4-10, 7. Marshall (James River) 4-6, Palaimo (Mathews) 4-4.
Long jump -- 1. Hylton (James River) 15-1, 2. Campbell (Luray) 14-11, 3. Henderson (Cumberland) 14-9 1/2, 4. Lima (James River) 14-9, 5. Crigger (Rural Retreat) 14-9, 6. King (Rural Retreat) 14-6 1/2, 7. Williams (Charles City) 14-1 1/2, 8. Streeby (Rural Retreat) 13-10.
Triple jump -- 1. Williams (Charles City) 33-8, 2. Marshall (James River) 33-1 1/2, 3. King (Rural Retreat) 32-9 1/2, 4. Campbell (Luray) 32-5 1/2, 6. Hylton (James River) 32-0, 7. Lima (James River) 32-0, 8. Crigger (Rural Retreat) 31-11 1/2.
Shot put -- 1. Hollins (Auburn) 38-10, 2. MacKinley Ottinger (PH-Glade Spring) 32-5, 3. Swicegood (Auburn) 32-0, 4. McGlothlin (Narrows) 31-10 1/2, 5. Osborne (PH-Glade Spring) 29-8 1/2, 6. Freeman (Stuarts Draft) 29-8 1/2, 7. Henderson (Cumberland) 29-6 1/2, 8. Robbins (Chilhowie) 28-6 1/2.
Pole vault -- 1. Wood (Stuarts Draft) 10-4, 2. Turman (Auburn) 7-6, 3. Epperly (Auburn) 7-0, 4. Flamm (Appomattox County) 7-0.