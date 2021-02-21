RESULTS: VHSL Class 3 wrestling, Christiansburg advances 7

Christiansburg advanced seven wrestlers to the semifinals Sunday morning in the VHSL Class 3 championships at Salem Civic Center.
Two-time defending champ New Kent went 12-0 in first-round matches to lead Skyline 78-48 in the early team standings.
Christiansburg stood third with 44 1/2 points.
William Byrd put four wrestlers into the semifinals, with Lord Botetourt advancing two, and Hidden Valley and Northside promoting one apiece.
CLASS 3
106 pounds — Gage Cockran (William Byrd) 3-1 d. Nicholas Turner (Tabb), 8-4; Ethan Asher (Skyline) p. Matthew Ford (Spotswood), 2:44; Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial) p. Theo Townsend (Brentsville), 4:23; Daniel Colgin (New Kent) tf. Connor Nichols (Abingdon), 16-0.
113 pounds — Dominic Pascoe (William Byrd) tf. Aidden Hedrick (Tabb), 16-0; Josh Domino (Skyline) d. Gracin Lam (Spotswood), 10-4; Gage Bomar (Rustburg) p. Damen Chapman (Warren County), 1:48; Kyle Gibson (New Kent) p. Cody Williams (Lord Botetourt), 2:42.
120 pounds — J.B. Dragovich (Hidden Valley) p. Isaiah Evans (Petersburg), 1:44; Phoenix Alyea (Skyline) p. John Bowman (Turner Ashby), :36; Brayden Estes (Wilson Memorial) def. Corey Chapman (Central-Woodstock), forfeit; Matthew Eberly (New Kent) md. Dexter Gaines (William Byrd), 14-5.
126 pounds — Jacob Seale (York) d. Derek Burton (William Byrd), 6-3; Hunter Salomon (Skyline) p. Trent Hill (Turner Ashby), 3:33; Nicholas Marck (Lightridge) md. Garrett Moyers (Broadway), 16-3); Trace Ragland (New Kent) tf. Dalton Minnick (Abingdon), 15-0.
132 pounds — Elijah Frame (Warren County) d. Ethan Slaughter (Christiansburg), 6-3; Brian Habel (Wilson Memorial) p. Wayne Watson (Tabb), 1:00; Quintavius Harris (Brookville) p. Sean White (York), 2:57; Tyler Davis (Skyline) p. Bailey Davidson (Northside), :56.
138 pounds — Luke Robie (Christiansburg) p. Sam Johnson (Independence), 1:25; Hunter Teeson (York) d. Stevie Wood (Liberty Christian) 6-3); Evan Holloway (New Kent) p. Jayden Hunter (Brookville), :37; Wyatt Bosley (Skyline) d. Steve Tingler (William Byrd), 4-3.
145 pounds — Dawson Gragg (Christiansburg) p. Chris Taft (William Monroe), 3:00; Bradyn Waddell (York) d. over Patrick Sullivan (Turner Ashby), 5-3, SV;
Patrick Jordan (New Kent) p. Na`Shaun Johnson (Brookville), 2:22; Heath Rudolph (Skyline) d. Nicholas Young (Lord Botetourt), 7-2.
152 pounds — Xavier Preston (William Byrd) d. Sam Cooper (Independence), 3-0; Jackson Wells (Broadway) p. Stephen Titus (Tabb), :54; Travis Ragland (New Kent) tf. Marshall Hubbard (Wilson Memorial), 16-0; Austin Hunley (Northside) p. Kaleb Doshier (William Monroe), 1:27.
160 pounds — Conner Shiflett (Lord Botetourt) d. Alex Sotelo (Skyline), 1-0); David Reid (York) 2-1 won by fall over Nic Marando (Rockbridge County, 2:46; Nicholas Vafiadis (New Kent) tf. Shawn Metcalf (Fluvanna County), 15-0; Kyle Keister (Christiansburg) p. Ryan Coleman (Brentsville), 4:34.
170 pounds — Jacob Baier (Christiansburg) d. Seth Youngblood (Rockbridge County), 3-1; Brayden Hohman (New Kent) p. Nate Bampton (Maggie Walker), 1:15; Brennan Komelasky (Warren County) d. Landen Hedrick (Tabb), 14-8); Toby Schoffstall (Liberty Christian) p. Sam Francis (Lord Botetourt), 2:22.
182 pounds — Parker Ferrell (Christiansburg) tf. Thomas Murphy (Liberty Christian), 16-0; Domonic Baker (New Kent) d. Dustin Gue (Skyline), 6-0; R.J. (Maggie Walker) p. Joshua Cummings, 3:33); Jerze Webb (William Byrd) p. Joey Burch (Western Albemarle), 1:46.
195 pounds — Noah Shepherd (Lord Botetourt) d. Michael Smith (Waynesboro), 7-2; Joshua Evans (York) p. Nick Griffin (Brentsville), 2:09; Nathaniel Fly (New Kent) md. Nathan Haskins (Skyline), 10-1; Reid Garrison (Broadway) p. Cole Pritchard (Cave Spring), :50.
220 pounds — Bryan Taylor (Christiansburg) p. Brice Hall (Rockbridge County), :52; Jordin Lennon (York) p. Tyler Forbes (Central-Woodstock), 3:43; Chris Moin (Skyline) d. Xavier Martin (Tabb), 4-1; Coby Sprouse (Wilson Memorial) p. Will Quesenberry (Northside), 1:25.