RESULTS: VHSL Class 3 wrestling, Christiansburg advances 7

Christiansburg advanced seven wrestlers to the semifinals Sunday morning in the VHSL Class 3 championships at Salem Civic Center.

Two-time defending champ New Kent went 12-0 in first-round matches to lead Skyline 78-48 in the early team standings.

Christiansburg stood third with 44 1/2 points.

William Byrd put four wrestlers into the semifinals, with Lord Botetourt advancing two, and Hidden Valley and Northside promoting one apiece.

CLASS 3

106 pounds — Gage Cockran (William Byrd) 3-1 d. Nicholas Turner (Tabb), 8-4; Ethan Asher (Skyline) p. Matthew Ford (Spotswood), 2:44; Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial) p. Theo Townsend (Brentsville), 4:23; Daniel Colgin (New Kent) tf. Connor Nichols (Abingdon), 16-0.

113 pounds — Dominic Pascoe (William Byrd) tf. Aidden Hedrick (Tabb), 16-0; Josh Domino (Skyline) d. Gracin Lam (Spotswood), 10-4; Gage Bomar (Rustburg) p. Damen Chapman (Warren County), 1:48; Kyle Gibson (New Kent) p. Cody Williams (Lord Botetourt), 2:42.