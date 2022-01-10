Retired NBA, Duke star Redick headed to Va. High School Hall of Fame for Cave Spring exploits

J.J. Redick first earned fame playing basketball for Cave Spring High School.

Twenty years after his prep career ended, Redick has been selected to the Virginia High School Hall of Fame.

Redick, who set the Atlantic Coast Conference career scoring record and was the Naismith Award winner at Duke before a 15-year NBA career that ended with his retirement in September, is part of a nine-member class that will be inducted Feb. 6 in Charlottesville.

Redick ended his four-year career at Cave Spring as the leading scorer in VHSL Group AAA history with 2,214 points, capped by a 43–point effort in the Knights state championship victory in 2002 against George Wythe-Richmond in a game played at Liberty University’s Vines Center.

The 6-foot-4 guard set VHSL tournament records with 111 points, 20 made 3-pointers and eight 3-pointers in a single game

He was a three-time Virginia Gatorade player of the year and the most valuable player in the McDonald’s All-America game after scoring 26 points on 10 of 15 shooting with five 3-pointers.

At Duke, Redick was a two-team ACC player of the year and a recipient of the Naismith and John R. Wooden awards.

He was selected 11th in the first round of the 2006 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

Redick also played for Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Dallas.

He retired with 1,950 career 3-pointers, ranking him 15th in NBA history.

Redick currently serves as an NBA analyst for ESPN and hosts a podcast called “The Old Man and The Three.”

Redick joins three other former athletes at VHSL schools as a 2022 inductee:

Former NFL offensive lineman Mike Compton of Richlands High.

Olympic track and field gold medalist Allen Johnson of Lake Braddock.

Ex-WNBA star and current Duke women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson of West Springfield.

A VHSL selection committee also chose three coaches for induction:

Volleyball coach Claire LeBlanc of Green Run, Princess Anne and Frank Cox high schools.

Boys basketball, girls tennis and cross country coach Larry Parpart of Hernitage and Douglas Freeman high schools.

Soccer coach Mike Webb of Courtland and Chancellor high schools.

Also named for induction were two individual selected in as “contributors:”

Fairfax County athletic trainer and sports medicine adviser Jon Almquist.

Charlottesville attorney and longtime VHSL legal counsel Craig Wood.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.