Rhyann Jones propels Lord Botetourt to Class 3 softball quarterfinal win

DALEVILLE — Lord Botetourt ace Rhyann Jones came within one out of throwing her seventh straight shutout Tuesday.

Her string of 54 straight scoreless innings is over, but her team’s season is not.

The UNC Greensboro signee pitched a four-hit complete game and also hit a pair of RBI doubles to lead the Lord Botetourt softball team to a 5-3 win over Turner Ashby in a Class 3 state quarterfinal Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers (21-4) advanced to the Class 3 semifinals for the second straight year. They will face Brentsville District at 1 p.m. Friday at Spotsylvania High School.

“It’s great to be back in the position we were last year,” Jones said. “Only one win away from the state [title] game, so we’re going to keep chucking.”

Jones struck out eight and walked none. She threw a riseball, dropball and change-up.

“I mainly just hit the corners and tried to pitch around these hitters because this is probably the best-hitting team we’ve faced so far,” Jones said. “They kind of started to hit my change-up towards the end.”

Three of the Knights’ four hits came in the final inning.

“We had trouble laying off her high ball,” Turner Ashby coach Clint Curry said. “It was tough for us to make the adjustment today; we got started just a little bit too late.

“That’s a great pitcher.”

Jones’ streak of 54 straight scoreless innings ended when the visitors scored three runs in the seventh inning Tuesday.

It was the first time a team had scored off Jones since Franklin County did so in the next-to-last inning of a May 10 regular-season game.

She took the next game off, then threw a shutout in the team’s regular-season finale against Staunton River.

Jones had thrown a shutout in the team’s first five postseason games, including a 1-0, 12-inning shutout of Northside in the Region 3D semifinals last week. Her other postseason shutouts this year came against Franklin County and Staunton River in the Blue Ridge District tournament, against Abingdon in the regional quarterfinals and Cave Spring in the regional final.

Kendall Simmers of Turner Ashby (19-5) doubled with one out in the seventh. Jones struck out Sydney Lyons for the second out. It looked like Taylor Adams was going to ground out to end the game, but Adams reached base on a fielding error by shortstop Mikayla Reed. Simmers scored on the error.

Raeghan Warner singled to left, with left fielder Riley Shupe making an error on the play that enabled the runners to move to second and third. Both runners scored on Katelyn Nazelrod’s two-RBI infield hit. But Jones retired Harleigh Propop on a popup to end the game.

Reed was in tears as she congratulated Jones at game’s end, even though their team won.

“It’s just a very high-emotional game,” Jones said.

Lord Botetourt banged out 11 hits Tuesday.

“We just had confidence up there [at the plate],” Jones said. “We’ve been working on our mental game all year.”

The Cavaliers scored a run in the first inning off Knights starter Haley Lambert. After Reed and Autumn Russell singled, Jones hit an RBI double to right.

Lord Botetourt added a run in the third off Lambert. Russell singled and scored on Jones’ RBI double off the right-field fence.

“I just take hitting as a fun thing to do in school ball,” Jones said. “I’m not going to hit in Greensboro, so I just try to have fun out there.”

Jones is her team’s cleanup hitter.

“She always helps herself out with the bat,” Lord Botetourt coach Megan DeHart said.

The Cavaliers scored three more runs in the fourth. Makena Shupe, Riley Shupe and Jackson Kemper singled off reliever Lily Moyers to load the bases. Reed hit a fielder’s choice grounder to Moyers, who threw out Makena Shupe at home. But catcher Adams then threw wildly to first in hopes of a double play, with Riley Shupe scoring on the error.

Russell then hit a two-RBI single to left to extend the lead to 5-0.

“It was definitely a stressful at-bat, but you just have to get the job done,” Russell said.

