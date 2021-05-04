 Skip to main content
Rice, Horton top Blue Ridge District football team
  • 1
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Center — Hunter Sawyers, Lord Botetourt; Lineman — Troy Everett, Lord Botetourt; Tyriq Poindexter, William Fleming; Hunter Richards, William Byrd; Gunner Givens, Lord Botetourt; Tight end — Zach Horton, Lord Botetourt; Receiver — Kyle Arnholt, Lord Botetourt; Josh Luckett, Franklin County; Louis English, William Fleming; Running back — Hunter Rice, Lord Botetourt; Jayron Smith, Franklin County; Deuce Anderson, William Fleming; Quarterback — Dashawn Lewis, William Fleming; All-purpose — K.J. Bratton, Lord Botetourt; El-Amin Shareef, William Byrd; Kicker — Bryson Harvey, Lord Botetourt; Kick returner — Joey Isaacs, Lord Botetourt;

Defense

Lineman— Xavier Stephens, Lord Botetourt; Tyriq Poindexter, William Fleming; Bryson Lutz, William Byrd; End— Nic Pitzer, Lord Botetourt, El-Amin Shareef, William Byrd; Linebacker— Zach Horton, Lord Botetourt; Hunter Rice, Lord Botetourt; Deuce Anderson, William Fleming; Dustin Richards, William Byrd; Back— Kyle Arnholt, Lord Botetourt; Chris Nelson, William Fleming; Sammy Peery, Lord Botetourt; Tyler Dean, William Byrd; Quentin Slash, Northside; Punter— Josh Luckett, Franklin County; Punt returner— Kyle Arnholt, Lord Botetourt; All-purpose — Nashon Bonds, William Fleming.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Center — Bryson Lutz, William Byrd; Hunter McLain, Lord Botetourt; Jonah Tuck, Staunton River; John Farmer, Northside; Daniel Smith, Lord Botetourt; Tight end— Cody McGuire, Franklin County; Receiver— Jacob Henderson, William Fleming; Ethan Tinsley, William Byrd; Cameron Abshire, Northside; Running back— Dylan Wade, Lord Botetourt; El-Amin Shareef, William Byrd; Jacob Kirtley, Staunton River; Quarterback— Sammy Peery, Lord Botetourt; All-purpose— Aidan Brown, Staunton River; Kicker—TeiTu Lian, William Fleming; Kick returner— Jayron Smith, Franklin County.

Defense

Lineman — Troy Everett, Lord Botetourt; Hunter Richards, William Byrd; Hunter McLain, Lord Botetourt; End — Jamell Jones, Staunton River; Cross Coles, William Fleming; Linebacker — Jayson Eanes, Staunton River; Keenan Bishop, Northside; Bryson Oliver, Lord Botetourt; Nick Reedy, William Byrd; Back — Jamerise Holland, Franklin County; Louis English, William Fleming; Anthony Belcher, Franklin County; Lucas Overstreet, Staunton River; Punter — Mikey Rago, Lord Botetourt; Punt returner — Ethan Tinsley, William Byrd; All-purpose — Jayson Eanes, Staunton River.

Offensive player of the year — Hunter Rice, Lord Botetourt.

Most valuable offensive lineman — Troy Everett, Lord Botetout.

Most valuable offensive back — Hunter Rice, Lord Botetourt.

Defensive player of the year — Zach Horton, Lord Botetourt.

Most valuable defensive lineman — Xavier Stephens.

Most valuable defensive back — Zach Horton, Lord Botetourt.

Coach of the year — Jamar Lovelace, William Fleming.

