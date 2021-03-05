Rice scores 7 TDs as Botetourt hammers William Fleming 49-6

Hunter Rice is wearing his old jersery -- No. 10 -- and he looks like his old self.
Even so, the Lord Botetourt senior did something Friday night he had never managed in a single high school football game.
Rice scored seven touchdowns -- five on runs, one on a pass reception and another on a blocked punt return -- to power Botetourt to a 49-6 Blue Ridge District victory over William Fleming.
Rice hit the end zone on runs of 21, 4, 1, 2 and 13 yards. He caught a 19-yard TD pass from Sammy Peery, and he scooped up a blocked punt by teammate Zach Horton and rambled 5 yards to the end zone.
The seven touchdowns were two shy of equalling the single-game state record of nine set in 2017 by Chatham's Preston Turner.
"All that is a credit to my line," Rice said. "The best O-line in the state."
Lord Botetourt coach Jamie Harless knows the names of his men up front: Xavier Stephens, Gunner Givens, Troy Everett, Hunter Sawyers, Trey Reiter, Jacob Thornhill, Titus Hopkins, Daniel Smith and Zach Horton along with H-back Bryson Oliver.
The holes were there for the 6-foot, 230-pound Rice, who missed nearly half of the 2019 season with a foot injury before returning to help the Cavaliers reach the VHSL Class 3 state final.
Rice, who will play next year at Army, is sporting a new haircut and some extra weight. The big weight of the injury is now off his mind, however.
"As soon as the [2019] season was over, I just kept rehabbing and rehabbing," Rice said. "Maybe a month or two after, I was 100 percent."
Lord Botetourt (2-0), which hammered George Washington 70-6 last Saturday, was a tough task for William Fleming in its season opener.
The Colonels originally were scheduled to play Harrisonburg last week, but the game was canceled after the Blue Streaks were unable to compete. A possible replacement game against Broadway also fell through.
Enter Lord Botetourt and its massive offensive and defensive lines.
""Those are the Monstars from 'Space Jam,' " Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said.
"We had a freshman out there and a couple of sophomores, but we were proud the way our guys stepped up and competed."
Fleming has little time to rest. The Colonels have added a Tuesday game to the schedule against Glenvar along with a game next Saturday against Liberty Christian.
Rice put Botetourt up 14-0 with two first-quarter TDs, then Fleming provided its only highlight.
Louis English returned a kickoff to the Cavaliers' 11, then he snagged a 7-yard TD pass from Dashawn Lewis to make it 14-6 with 3:21 left in the first quarter.
It was all Botetourt from there.
Rice scored on a 3-yard run on the first play of the second quarter and followed it with a 2-yard TD for a 28-6 lead.
The visitors left no doubt by scoring twice more in the final 1:20 of the half, first on Peery's TD pass to Rice and then on the blocked punt return with 2.7 seconds left on the clock.
Fleming's offense produced just 63 yards against Botetourt's defense as Trevor Catron, Joey Isaacs and Peery had pass interceptions.
"This is the probably the best defense we've had," Harless said.
Rice had 162 rushing yards in the first half and finished with 175 on 20 carries.
Botetourt has now outscored its first two opponents 119-12.
"That's the plan," Rice said. "To beat everyone senseless."
Lord Botetourt;14;28;7;0;--;49
William Fleming;6;0;0;0;--;6
First quarter
LB -- Rice 21 run (Harvey kick)
LB -- Rice 4 run (Harvey kick)
WF -- English 7 pass from Lewis (kick failed)
Second quarter
LB -- Rice 1 run (Harvey kick)
LB -- Rice 2 run (Harvey kick)
LB -- Rice 19 pass from Peery (Harvey kick)
LB -- Rice 6 blocked punt return (Harvey kick)
Third quarter
LB -- Rice 13 run (Harvey kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;;LB;;WF
First downs;;17;;4
Rushes-yards;;35-273;;25-17
Passing yards;;46;;46
Comp-Att-Int;;4-9-2;;6-12-3
Fumbles-lost;;1-0;;1-0
Penalties;;6-55;;5-48
Punts;;1-30.0;;4-10.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Lord Botetourt, Rice 20-175, Wade 8-57, Bratton 3-26, Peery 2-8, Nicely 2-7. William Fleming, Bonds 7-17, Anderson 7-11, Henderson 1-0, Lewis 9-(minus 5), Abraham 1-(minus 6).
PASSING -- Lord Botetourt, Peery 3-6-1-38, Bratton 1-3-1-8. William Fleming, Lewis 6-12-3.
RECEIVING -- Lord Botetourt, Horton 3-27, Rice 1-19. William Fleming, Henderson 3-27, English 2-14, Robinson 1-5.
