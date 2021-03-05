Rice scores 7 TDs as Botetourt hammers William Fleming 49-6

Rice, who will play next year at Army, is sporting a new haircut and some extra weight. The big weight of the injury is now off his mind, however.

"As soon as the [2019] season was over, I just kept rehabbing and rehabbing," Rice said. "Maybe a month or two after, I was 100 percent."

Lord Botetourt (2-0), which hammered George Washington 70-6 last Saturday, was a tough task for William Fleming in its season opener.

The Colonels originally were scheduled to play Harrisonburg last week, but the game was canceled after the Blue Streaks were unable to compete. A possible replacement game against Broadway also fell through.

Enter Lord Botetourt and its massive offensive and defensive lines.

""Those are the Monstars from 'Space Jam,' " Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said.

"We had a freshman out there and a couple of sophomores, but we were proud the way our guys stepped up and competed."

Fleming has little time to rest. The Colonels have added a Tuesday game to the schedule against Glenvar along with a game next Saturday against Liberty Christian.

Rice put Botetourt up 14-0 with two first-quarter TDs, then Fleming provided its only highlight.