Ricky Wright, noted guard for 1970s Patrick Henry basketball, dies at 61

When longtime Roanoke basketball insiders refer to a player as among the best produced in the valley, it is a very strong endorsement.
Ricky Wright earned that distinction.
Wright died July 26 at age 61 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
A 1978 Patrick Henry High School graduate who starred as a 6-foot-2 guard for former Patriots coach Dick Kepley, Wright was recalled as one of the premier players in the Roanoke Valley in any era.
“He had as much talent as anybody who ever came out of Roanoke,” said Kepley, who coached Jefferson High to the 1970 VHSL Group AAA championship before coming to PH. “He was by far the best player on the floor at that time.
“Ricky probably could have played any place in the country. He was that talented.
He was recruited by a lot of schools.”
Wright signed with NCAA Division II Winston-Salem State and legendary coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines, but his career was brief.
He worked at the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center, according to William Fleming boys basketball coach Mickey Hardy, a longtime friend.
Hardy said he spoke with Wright just two days before the former PH star died from what Hardy termed liver trouble.
“He had been sick for a while, but he was a fighter,” Hardy said. “I told him it was the fourth quarter, to keep fighting.
“When I talked to him, I wasn’t expecting it. We had a good conversation.”
Wright and Hardy starred as seniors in the valley in 1977-78. Hardy played at William Byrd, which was not on Patrick Henry’s schedule.
Hardy said he did not really know Wright until the two traveled together and were roommates at the VHSCA East-West All-Star game in Richmond in the summer after they graduated.
Wright scored 23 points and Hardy added 16 as the West squad defeated the East. Their teammates included future Division I standouts Linton Townes of Covington (James Madison), Mike Helms of Bassett (Wake Forest) and Reggie Steppe of Charlottesville (Virginia Tech).
“The West hadn’t beaten the East in several years,” Hardy said. “The East was loaded, but we had a good team. Back then, it was the best players in the state. It wasn’t watered down like it is now.”
Hardy said his trip to Richmond with Wright turned into a lifelong friendship.
“I kept hearing his name, how good he was,” said Hardy, who went on to play at Ferrum and Virginia Tech. “Real good shooter, could jump, had real good handles.
“We rode down together and just developed that bond. From that point on we became best friends, to this day.”
Hardy said he and Wright teamed up in later years on recreation league teams and on teams in a summer league run by former William Fleming coach Burrall Paye.
He said Wright frequently volunteered his time at local basketball camps run by former valley stars.
“He had a big heart for kids,” Hardy said.
Services for Wright were held Monday at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home.
