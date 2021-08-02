Ricky Wright, noted guard for 1970s Patrick Henry basketball, dies at 61

“He had been sick for a while, but he was a fighter,” Hardy said. “I told him it was the fourth quarter, to keep fighting.

“When I talked to him, I wasn’t expecting it. We had a good conversation.”

Wright and Hardy starred as seniors in the valley in 1977-78. Hardy played at William Byrd, which was not on Patrick Henry’s schedule.

Hardy said he did not really know Wright until the two traveled together and were roommates at the VHSCA East-West All-Star game in Richmond in the summer after they graduated.

Wright scored 23 points and Hardy added 16 as the West squad defeated the East. Their teammates included future Division I standouts Linton Townes of Covington (James Madison), Mike Helms of Bassett (Wake Forest) and Reggie Steppe of Charlottesville (Virginia Tech).

“The West hadn’t beaten the East in several years,” Hardy said. “The East was loaded, but we had a good team. Back then, it was the best players in the state. It wasn’t watered down like it is now.”

Hardy said his trip to Richmond with Wright turned into a lifelong friendship.