Riner dynasty?: Senior-laden Auburn baseball wins third state title since 2017

CHRISTIANSBURG — Auburn’s baseball program has won VHSL championships in 2017, 2019 and 2021.
However, that’s the only thing odd about these Eagles.
Unless it’s the fact that they once again stand alone at the top of Class 1.
Reed Underwood pitched 6⅔ innings, reliever Parker Hale recorded the final out with the bases loaded and Auburn never trailed Saturday as the Eagles claimed the state title with a 5-2 victory over Essex at Christiansburg High School.
Auburn’s second successive championship and its third in four tries — the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19 — was special to head coach Eric Altizer.
The veteran coach’s mother died in April just before the season began, and in November he lost longtime friend and Glenvar athletic director Richard McElwee to cancer.
Altizer and his wife shared a long embrace on the field after the game with a tear or two flowing.
“It’s been a rough personal year for me,” Altizer said. “I lost my man, Mac. I’ve got my ‘Mac’ shirt on under [the jersey], and my mom passed away two weeks before the season started.
“These guys have lifted me up. The coaches have lifted me up, just been there for me all year.”
A senior-laden lineup got the job done Saturday for Auburn (14-3), which stepped to the plate against Essex ace Tahraun Hammond, a Virginia State recruit who entered the game with a minuscule 0.40 ERA.
The Eagles tagged Hammond’s fastball early, taking a 4-0 lead on five hits and two walks before the end of the second.
Holdyn Ambrose held Auburn to just one hit over the last 4⅓ innings, but the damage was done.
“Nobody’s hit him all year,” Essex coach Reed Harmon said after his team finished 10-4. “I don’t think [the fastball] was breaking like it usually does, and he was having trouble with his curveball.”
Auburn scored three runs in the first inning after Hammond retired the first two batters.
Carter Keith singled and A.J. Reece drew a walk. Sophomore third baseman Damien Boyd drove in the first run with a single, then Underwood added two more RBIs with line drive double to center field.
The Eagles added single runs in the second and fourth innings on a pair of sacrifice flies by catcher Tyler Sparrer.
Senior designated hitter Michael Royal was in the middle of both rallies with base hits, while Hale added a second-inning double off Hammond.
“I’m sure it wasn’t his best performance, but he still did a great job out there pitching,” Royal said. “We were just able to put it in play and get runs when we needed to.”
Royal’s two hits led Auburn. The big designated hitter, who was a member of the school’s 2020 Class 1 co-championship basketball team that was denied a chance to play in the state final in Richmond by COVID-19, was happy just to finish his prep career on the field.
“Being able to finish this one after all that’s happened, it just feels fantastic,” Royal said. “Being there in Richmond and getting sent home is one of the worst feelings I’ve ever had in sports.
“Being able to finish out and leave Auburn High School as a champion, it’s a great thing.”
Auburn took a 5-0 lead into the sixth before back-to-back singles by Ambrose, Kamren Robinson and a two-run double by Dorian Harris got Essex back in the game.
The Trojans made more noise in the seventh.
Underwood, who threw 89 pitches in Tuesday’s 2-0 semifinal win over Chilhowie, plunked Jalen Davenport with a pitch to open the final inning, but he retired the next two hitters.
The tantalizing final out was difficult to record.
Auburn’s senior right-hander walked Gavin Stone and Ambrose to load the bases, and Underwood’s day on the mound was done.
“I was running out of energy,” he said. “I was just trying to get it over the plate for strikes.”
Auburn summoned Hale from his shortstop post, and he received his marching orders from assistant coach Billy Wells. Hale immediately was greeted by a long and loud foul ball off the bat of Robinson.
Several pitches later, Essex’s No. 5 hitter belted a deep fly ball toward the fence, but left fielder Kaden Poff made a running catch for the final out as Auburn players streamed from the dugout.
“I knew it was going to be caught right when it was hit,” Hale said.
Underwood did not mind being lifted one out shy of a complete game, particularly because he finished off Auburn’s 2019 championship victory over Lancaster.
“Since I know how it feels, I’m really glad Parker got to have that feeling,” Underwood said.
Auburn stood 6-3 in late May following back-to-back Mountain Empire District losses to Fort Chiswell and Grayson County.
After the Grayson County game, Hale got up close and personal with his teammates the next day in practice.
“He goes, ‘We’ve got to turn things around. Something’s got to change because this is not Auburn baseball,’” Royal said. “Ever since then we took that to heart.”
With a T-shirt honoring his longtime friend, Altizer wore his heart on his sleeve Saturday.
He now joins the list of VHSL coaches who have won at least three state titles.
“Being a three-time champion is just amazing. It’s not something we take for granted. It’s not something I take for granted.”
