Riner dynasty?: Senior-laden Auburn baseball wins third state title since 2017

A senior-laden lineup got the job done Saturday for Auburn (14-3), which stepped to the plate against Essex ace Tahraun Hammond, a Virginia State recruit who entered the game with a minuscule 0.40 ERA.

The Eagles tagged Hammond’s fastball early, taking a 4-0 lead on five hits and two walks before the end of the second.

Holdyn Ambrose held Auburn to just one hit over the last 4⅓ innings, but the damage was done.

“Nobody’s hit him all year,” Essex coach Reed Harmon said after his team finished 10-4. “I don’t think [the fastball] was breaking like it usually does, and he was having trouble with his curveball.”

Auburn scored three runs in the first inning after Hammond retired the first two batters.

Carter Keith singled and A.J. Reece drew a walk. Sophomore third baseman Damien Boyd drove in the first run with a single, then Underwood added two more RBIs with line drive double to center field.

The Eagles added single runs in the second and fourth innings on a pair of sacrifice flies by catcher Tyler Sparrer.

Senior designated hitter Michael Royal was in the middle of both rallies with base hits, while Hale added a second-inning double off Hammond.