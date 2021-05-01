Riverheads High wins record-setting fifth consecutive football title, stopping Galax 65-29

After the kickoff return score, Galax was stopped on downs on a fourth-and-2 from its own 44. Running back Keaton Beeman was held to just a yard on a run up the middle, giving the Gladiators great field position.

Three plays after the defensive stop, Riverheads fullback Cole Burton scored on a 24-yard TD run to make it 23-9 with 7:53 left in the half.

Pickett then lost a fumble at the Galax 42 on the Maroon Tide’s next possession, which was recovered by Cook-Cash from his defensive back position.

On the next play, Dunlap tricked the Galax defense, throwing to a wide-open Landon Lightner for a 42-yard touchdown pass to increase the margin to 30-9.

“When you try to get a stop, you got to sell out on their run,” Allen said. “You’re not going to come out and shut them down. Coach Casto has probably seen every type of defense.”

Galax was able to get on the board again on its next drive when Pickett went 5 for 6 for 68 yards, moving the ball to the Riverheads 1. Beeman finished the drive off with a touchdown run to cut the deficit to 30-15 with 3:55 left in the period.