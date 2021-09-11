Riverheads wins 39th straight game, defeats Cavaliers at their own game

DALEVILLE — A bludgeoning offensive line. Rugged, tackle-shedding running backs. Timely turnovers from the defense. A comfortable winning margin.
Those have been common sights on this Lord Botetourt field in recent years.
This time, though, it was the visitors doing it.
Class 1 powerhouse Riverheads ran for 489 yards and never trailed Friday while defeating the Cavaliers 62-38 for its 39th consecutive victory.
A split, standing-room-only crowd looked as coach Robert Casto’s Gladiators extended the fifth-longest winning streak in VHSL history.
“They make you play perfect,” Botetourt coach Jamie Harless said. “Their system’s been in place. You saw the stands. Coach Casto told me they were going to come and eat all our hotdogs, and I’m sure they did.
“But we played a great football team, and I think they helped us learn some things about ourselves. I’m excited about where we’re headed.”
So is Riverheads. The five-time defending state champions pulled away in the second half while getting 190 rushing yards from Luke Bryant, 153 from Cole Burton and 112 from Cayden Cook-Cash.
“I thought our quarterback ran well, our fullback certainly ran between the tackles extremely well,” Casto said. “All in all, I couldn’t be happier with my kids. I told them all week, this isn’t our Super Bowl. This is just another week to see where we are and get us prepared for the rest of the season.”
Harless was viewing it similarly. After finishing runner-up for the Class 3 state title in the spring, the Cavaliers had an abbreviated offseason to try to get inexperienced players acclimated to new positions.
The result has been a 1-2 start — the other loss was the opener to E.C. Glass on the road — but also the experience of playing high-quality competition.
“This is practice,” Harless said. “Everybody gets in the playoffs now, right? It’s practice. We’ll take this, and now we’ve got great film to coach our kids off of.”
The film will show Botetourt trading touchdowns with Gladiators early in a wild game that featured 73 points in the first half alone.
K.J. Bratton II, Joey Isaacs and Jakari Nicely all found the end zone for Botetourt with big plays in the opening two quarters, and Riverheads led just 34-32 late in the half. But the physical nature of the Gladiators ultimately won out as Botetourt’s offense cooled after intermission.
“I expected it coming into the game,” Botetourt tight end/linebacker Gunner Givens said of Riverheads’ quality. “Being five-time state champions, it takes discipline. It takes physicality. It takes effort. They’re just a solid football team.
“They started switching up their defense a little more, so we had to adapt as an offensive line, talking to each other and knowing what to block. I’d say we missed some blocks in the second half that shouldn’t have happened.”
Burton ran for two second-half touchdowns and Bryant scored his third of the night to help Riverheads outscore Botetourt 21-6 in the final two quarters.
The Cavaliers will travel to Staunton next season for a rematch — sure to draw another huge crowd — but this might not be the start of a longtime rivalry.
“I don’t think so,” Casto said. “When you’re playing against a school that has 1,200 kids on a consistent basis, if we lose one of our players — our first 11 can play, but once we get past that it drops off a lot. We can do something like this one time or a team, but we can’t do a bunch of them because we don’t have the backups.”
The Cavaliers got a glimpse at the future late in the game, when freshman receiver Blake Lovern caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Nicely, who threw for 200 yards while alternating with Bratton at QB.
“I’m not disappointed,” Harless said. “We keep learning something new about ourselves every week. We’re having to move guys around and do some different things that we haven’t done, which is abnormal for us.
“We’re this close. I see what I see, and I’m not disappointed in what I saw.”