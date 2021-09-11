Riverheads wins 39th straight game, defeats Cavaliers at their own game

Burton ran for two second-half touchdowns and Bryant scored his third of the night to help Riverheads outscore Botetourt 21-6 in the final two quarters.

The Cavaliers will travel to Staunton next season for a rematch — sure to draw another huge crowd — but this might not be the start of a longtime rivalry.

“I don’t think so,” Casto said. “When you’re playing against a school that has 1,200 kids on a consistent basis, if we lose one of our players — our first 11 can play, but once we get past that it drops off a lot. We can do something like this one time or a team, but we can’t do a bunch of them because we don’t have the backups.”

The Cavaliers got a glimpse at the future late in the game, when freshman receiver Blake Lovern caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Nicely, who threw for 200 yards while alternating with Bratton at QB.

“I’m not disappointed,” Harless said. “We keep learning something new about ourselves every week. We’re having to move guys around and do some different things that we haven’t done, which is abnormal for us.

“We’re this close. I see what I see, and I’m not disappointed in what I saw.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.