Riverheads wins sixth consecutive state title, downs Galax 45-14

Cook-Cash added scores of 62 and 9 yards in the second half.

And get this: since moving to Augusta County from Georgia when he was in the sixth grade, Cook-Cash has not played in a losing football game at any level.

“He’s a great athlete,” Vaught said. “You can’t put that down. We just couldn’t tackle him when we had to in the open field. You’ve got to give it to the dude.”

Cook-Cash had plenty of help, starting with an offensive line that contained five seniors at six positions.

Luke Bryant added 177 yards on 15 carries, including a 76-yard TD run for a 31-7 lead with 59 seconds left in the third quarter.

Galax (11-3) struggled to get its offense on track.

The Maroon Tide ran just 18 plays in the first half and failed to generate a first down on the opening series of the second half when dreams of a comeback were still realistic.

“I thought we could move the ball better than we did,” Galax coach Shane Allen said. “If you told me it was 14-nothing at half, I’d have said we were in the ballgame.