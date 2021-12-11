Riverheads wins sixth consecutive state title, downs Galax 45-14

The VHSL Class 1 football championship was sponsored by a local pest control company.
It will take more than that to get rid of the pesky Riverheads Gladiators.
When the lights came on Saturday at Salem Stadium, Riverheads ran wild as the Gladiators rushed for 438 yards and rolled to a 45-14 victory over Galax for their sixth consecutive state title.
The win extended the nation’s longest active high school football win streak to 50 games.
When it was over, Galax was on the wrong side of the scoreboard for the third year in a row with another setback against the VHSL’s small-school dynasty.
“It hurts every time,” Galax junior linebacker and offensive guard Riley Jo Vaught said. “I can’t stand it. We’ve just got to come back next year.”
Bad news for Galax. Riverheads running back Cayden Cook-Cash has two more seasons in a red and black uniform.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound sophomore rambled for 224 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries, giving him 39 TDs as Riverheads finished 14-0 with its third straight unbeaten season.
He scored on runs of 38 and 3 yards as Riverheads took a 14-0 halftime lead, grinding out TD drives of 95 and 86 yards.
Cook-Cash added scores of 62 and 9 yards in the second half.
And get this: since moving to Augusta County from Georgia when he was in the sixth grade, Cook-Cash has not played in a losing football game at any level.
“He’s a great athlete,” Vaught said. “You can’t put that down. We just couldn’t tackle him when we had to in the open field. You’ve got to give it to the dude.”
Cook-Cash had plenty of help, starting with an offensive line that contained five seniors at six positions.
Luke Bryant added 177 yards on 15 carries, including a 76-yard TD run for a 31-7 lead with 59 seconds left in the third quarter.
Galax (11-3) struggled to get its offense on track.
The Maroon Tide ran just 18 plays in the first half and failed to generate a first down on the opening series of the second half when dreams of a comeback were still realistic.
“I thought we could move the ball better than we did,” Galax coach Shane Allen said. “If you told me it was 14-nothing at half, I’d have said we were in the ballgame.
“And then we just gave up too many big plays in the second half.”
Cook-Cash said Galax had his team’s attention at halftime.
“Anything can always happen,” the Riverheads star said. “We came out tough and put more points on the board.”
Riverheads and Cook-Cash needed just one play to score after Galax’s initial third-quarter possession.
The big 10th grader broke loose and cut back against the grain for his 62-yard score with a 21-0 lead.
“The cutbacks hurt us,” Vaught said. “We were over-pursuing sometimes. They just had bigger plays than us and we couldn’t stop them.”
Galax answered with a 75-yard drive for its first TD as quarterback Ian Ashworth scored on a 1-yard run to cut the deficit to 21-7.
Riverheads followed with a 21-yard field goal by Cooper Robson, giving Galax one more opportunity to make the perennial champs sweat.
Galax receiver Mason Cox got free behind the Gladiators’ defense, but Ashworth’s pass sailed long.
The senior QB completed 14 of 23 passes for 130 yards in the face of heavy pressure, but he regretted the missed chance.
“They were blitzing the inside linebackers a lot,” Ashworth said. “But I’ve got to make that throw. That’s on me.”
Riverheads put the game away with Bryant’s 76-yard sprint and Cook-Cash’s fourth TD.
Galax’s Javonte Reeves, who finished with 88 yards on 15 carries, countered with a 41-yard run before Aidan Miller capped it for Riverheads on a 10-yard run with 2:05 to play.
“All the credit goes to our offensive line,” Riverheads coach Robert Casto said. [Galax is] a physical bunch of kids. They played hard and we played hard. They were in the trenches. They were beating. They were banging. That’s where it all starts.”
But where and when will it end?
Riverheads now has nine VHSL titles and two streaks for the ages.
Allen will worry about that later. Saturday, he lauded his own program after a third straight runner-up finish.
“Nobody expected us to be here, nobody expected us to be even close at halftime,” Allen said. “Our kids fought and fought. I told them to walk out of here with their heads held high.”