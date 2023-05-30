Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Patrick Henry’s John Kenney didn’t hesitate on the release as he fired a shot into the net near the midway point of the second quarter Tuesday evening. The midfielder tallied his second goal in a 35-second span, and the home fans at Patriot Stadium were making some noise.

The subsequent faceoff was won by Riverside, a penalty allowed the Rams to maintain possession, and they quickly squashed the Patriots’ rally with a goal.

Another faceoff was won and led to a goal. Then it happened again. And again. And again.

The thoughts of PH hoisting the Region 5D trophy were silenced in the X.

Riverside’s Zach Ward won 23 of the 29 faceoffs to give the Rams ample scoring opportunities. The visitors thrived on the offensive end in the first half and cruised a 17-9 victory over the Patriots to win the Region 5D boys lacrosse title and secure a bye into the Class 5 semifinals.

“They’re a great team, they’re well-coached, their faceoff guy is a good faceoff guy,” Patrick Henry coach Josh Wilkinson said. “Obviously, we didn’t win that much, but we also had way too many unforced errors on our half.”

The loss relegated the Patriots (16-3) to the road for the Class 5 quarterfinal round. They will play at Region 5A runner-up First Colonial on Friday at a time to be determined, and the winner will play at Riverside (17-3) in the semifinal round.

The Region 5C and 5D champions received byes to the semifinal round because Region 5B does not sponsor lacrosse.

“It’s a long trip,” Wilkinson said of going to Virginia Beach to play First Colonial, “then we’d have to turn around after that and go to Riverside next week.”

Ward’s dominance at X started from the opening faceoff and it led to a stellar opening three minutes for the Rams.

Riverside scored four goals on four shots in less than three minutes to take a lead it never relinquished.

Chase Paschuck, who had four goals and four assists for Riverside, scored two of those early goals.

“I think it took us a little while to get our sea legs under us and get going in the game,” Wilkinson said, “and getting up to game speed, too, I think sort of hurt us.”

PH weathered the initial onslaught and cut the deficit to 8-5 following Kenney’s back-to-back goals midway through the second quarter.

The Patriots appeared to maintain the momentum after getting a defensive stop, but a delayed penalty allowed Riverside to retain possession on the offensive end.

Daniel Rice scored two straight goals to spark a five-goal run to end the first half and give the Rams a 13-5 halftime lead.

“They had a big run there in the second quarter. A tough call right in the box right here when we had possession,” Wilkinson said, “but again way too many unforced turnovers on our half. Our clearing game wasn’t all that sharp today.”

The Patriots and Rams matched goals in the second half to prevent PH from generating any sort of comeback hopes.

PH trimmed the deficit to 13-7 on Brodie Kahoun’s second goal of the game, but Riverside scored three goals in a 40-second span thanks to three faceoff victories to create enough separation to run off the clock in the fourth quarter.

Kenney had three goals for PH. Brooks Derey had two goals and one assist, and Walker Wilkinson finished with a goal and three assists.

Nate Woodward and Drew Mazzocco had three goals apiece for Riverside.

Cole Devine finished with 13 saves for PH, while Griffin Ambuhl had 15 stops for Riverside.

“I thought we played much better and made some adjustments after halftime,” Josh Wilkinson said. “It was pretty close in the second half. I thought we played much better then. Our defense got a little more aligned. We’ve got a lot to look for and a lot to build on.”

Riverside 17, Patrick Henry 9

Riverside 6 7 3 1 — 17

Patrick Henry 2 3 2 2 — 9

Scoring: R — Chase Paschuck 4 goals, 4 assists; Jacob Stromberg 2 goals, 1 assist; Nate Woodward 3 goals; Porter Lasseigne 1 goal; Daniel Rice 2 goals; Ben Kane 1 goal; Drew Mazzocco 3 goals; Zach Ward 1 goal. PH — John Kenney 3 goals; Brooks Derey 2 goals, 1 assist; Walker Wilkinson 1 goal, 3 assists; Bodie Kahoun 2 goals; Durbin Stevens 1 assist; Weston Totty 1 goal.

Saves: Griffin Ambuhl (R) 15, Cole Devine (PH) 13.