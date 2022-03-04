Roanoke Catholic boys fall to top-seeded Fairfax Christian in VISAA state semis

ETTRICK — Roanoke Catholic's boys basketball team had not been this far in at least 15 years.

Celtics coach Shawn Good had been here before.

Catholic's 2021-22 season ended Friday as top-seeded Fairfax Christian handed the Celtics a 92-60 setback in a VISAA Division III semifinal at Virginia State University.

Roanoke Catholic finished 14-14 and Good compared the situation to the 2011 Christiansburg team he coached to the VHSL semifinals. Good led the Blue Demons to the state championship the following season.

"We've got a young team, a couple seniors, some of our better players are juniors so it's similar to that situation," Good said.

The Celtics ran into a legitimate contender Friday as Fairfax Christian ran out to a 39-18 lead and cruised into Saturday's championship game against Eastern Mennonite.

Joseph Baldwin, a 6-foot-6 junior wing, scored a game-high 26 points while 5-foot-8 senior point guard Ryan Blakey had 20 for Fairfax Christian (26-8). The Cardinals opened a 17-6 lead after the first quarter and were never headed.

"We could play that team 10 times and maybe win one," Good said. "The only thing they didn't have was a dominant post player, but the post player they did have had a good midrange game.

"The point guard was real good. I don't know if he missed a [3-pointer]. And these were deep 3s. He got in the lane, created, probably had five or six steals. He was the best player on the floor."

Josiah Banks and Marquis Adams each had 14 points for Roanoke Catholic, which outscored the Cardinals 25-23 in the third quarter.

"We got down 15 early and never did get past 14 after that," Good said.

Banks said Fairfax Christian compared to the top teams the Celtics played this season, including VISAA Division II powers Blue Ridge and Miller School

"They could do everything," the junior forward said. "They had big guys. They could shoot the ball. They could play defense too."

Banks said the Celtics had high hopes entering the game after their 59-56 quarterfinal win Wednesday over Carmel School.

"We could have played much better," Banks said. "We definitely had a chance to beat that team. We had silly turnovers at the beginning of the game that just led to leads for them."

Banks and junior Jacob Estrada, who scored nine points, are hoping to use the final four trip as a springboard to success next season.

"It was a good year," Estrada said. "We had our ups and downs. We didn't give up. We've just got to keep this in our minds, and it will spark us for next year."