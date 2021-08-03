Roanoke Catholic football back on field after missing out on 2020 season

Price knows that missing the 2020 season will have an impact on his program, which has produced four VISAA titles during his 18-year tenure.

“Big impact,” Price said. “Number one, leadership. You’re taking guys that were sophomores and some of these guys weren’t even seeing the field.

“Now all of a sudden we’ve got to dial them in to be leaders, and they have missed their year to perform and develop. It’s going to take more time to develop leaders on the field.”

The small roster and the lack of experience could make the 2021 season a major challenge for a program that has reached six consecutive VISAA state finals.

“We’re going to have to make it work, just come out here and practice hard,” Adams said. “It’s football. As long as you come out here and work hard, football’s going to be football.”

Sweeney had to work to convince some classmates to suit up in 2021.

“We started out with only three seniors, but I texted other people to get them to come out and I think now we have seven,” he said.

Sweeney, Adams and their teammates who tasted defeat in the 2019 final have some unfinished business.