Roanoke Catholic football back on field after missing out on 2020 season

Sam Sweeney has attended Roanoke Catholic since pre-kindergarten..
The senior quarterback has been involved with the Celtics’ football program almost as long.
However, something has been missing from Sweeney’s life for the better part of two years.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of available opponents, Roanoke Catholic did not play football in the fall of 2020 or in the spring of 2021.
How did Sweeney feel about missing an entire season of football?
Like an overthrown long pass downfield … incomplete.
“It was weird,” Sweeney said. “Ever since middle school I’ve been playing. Not going to camp, not having practice and sweating your butt off, it was weird.”
Sweeney was hopeful of having a spring football season, but the state’s governing body for private schools — the VISAA — did not sponsor any football championships, a number of other independent schools opted out in the spring, and the public schools in the VHSL were limited to a six-game season.
With a lack of available opponents and no prospect of a postseason, Roanoke Catholic left its football equipment in storage.
“We had two teams that would play us,” Catholic coach Bob Price said. “It wouldn’t have made much sense to fire up the engines for just two games.”
Sweeney, whose father, Joe, is the Celtics’ defensive coordinator, played lacrosse in the spring.
Had football been an option, there is no doubt which sport he would have chosen.
“Football,” he said. “I would have played football.”
Roanoke Catholic would have fielded a very strong team had there been a 2020 season.
The Celtics were positioned to reclaim the VISAA Division 4 title they lost 22-18 to St. Michael the Archangel on a last-second touchdown in the 2019 state final.
“We were loaded,” Price said.
While players such as Akron recruit Andrew Vaught remained in school to graduate from Catholic, a handful of players left the program to play for local VHSL schools.
One was Marquis Adams, a defensive back who helped Patrick Henry reach the VHSL Class 5 playoffs in April.
“I can’t fault the guys that left,” Price said. “They were wanting to get in a season and they wanted to play football.”
Good news for the Celtics, however. Adams is back at Catholic where likely he will be a focal point of the offense at wingback.
The Celtics hit the practice field for the first time in almost 20 months with an 18-man roster that included a handful of eighth-graders and freshmen.
Price knows that missing the 2020 season will have an impact on his program, which has produced four VISAA titles during his 18-year tenure.
“Big impact,” Price said. “Number one, leadership. You’re taking guys that were sophomores and some of these guys weren’t even seeing the field.
“Now all of a sudden we’ve got to dial them in to be leaders, and they have missed their year to perform and develop. It’s going to take more time to develop leaders on the field.”
The small roster and the lack of experience could make the 2021 season a major challenge for a program that has reached six consecutive VISAA state finals.
“We’re going to have to make it work, just come out here and practice hard,” Adams said. “It’s football. As long as you come out here and work hard, football’s going to be football.”
Sweeney had to work to convince some classmates to suit up in 2021.
“We started out with only three seniors, but I texted other people to get them to come out and I think now we have seven,” he said.
Sweeney, Adams and their teammates who tasted defeat in the 2019 final have some unfinished business.
“Last few seconds, we were in man coverage, a guy slipped up and [a receiver] wide open in the end zone,” Sweeney said. “It didn’t feel right, but I guess they played harder than we did.”
No matter what happens in 2021, at least Roanoke Catholic’s football program has a schedule, beginning with the Aug. 27 season opener at Alleghany.
Sweeney and his teammates are back.
“It’s going to be good,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
