Roanoke Catholic postpones all fall sports; North Cross still on hold

Another domino has fallen in the tumbling cascade of canceled and postponed fall sports in Timesland.
On the heels of the VHSL’s decision to move its fall sports to March and the VACA’s postponement of its fall athletics to mid-October, Roanoke Catholic will forego its 2020 fall sports season.
Catholic athletic director Matt Peck said Thursday that several factors led to the decision:
- Potential further spread of COVID-19.
- The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association’s decision to not sanction any fall state championships.
- Decisions by the Virginia Independent Conference and Blue Ridge Conference to not sponsor conference play in fall sports.
- Decisions by conference members Carlisle, Chatham Hall, Covenant and Eastern Mennonite not to play any sports during the fall.
The Catholic AD said he hopes to reshape the Celtics’ fall sports — football, volleyball and cross country — into a condensed season sometime after the winter sports are played, similar to the Virginia High School League’s plan for public schools.
“We tried to stretch it out and look at all the options and not make a quick decision, but it got to the point where … half the conference schools at least have dropped out and are not playing any fall sports and the other ones are mainly boarding schools that are looking only at playing each other,” Peck said.
“When you add in the issues with COVID-19 and possible dangers and student health being at the forefront and with nobody left to play, it made it an easy decision to punt and look at exploring a condensed season.”
Peck said there are no specific dates for a shortened season for playing fall sports in the spring or how many events can be scheduled.
The VISAA has not yet made any change to its winter sports postseason calendar. State tournaments in basketball, wrestling and swimming are still in the plans.
Peck hopes to avoid as much overlap of seasons as possible.
“The VISAA is not going to let us know about winter sports being sponsored until November,” Peck said. “It’s really fluid and it puts a lot of strain on a small school like ours.
“We don’t have the enrollment like the big public schools so if you have some overlap … it’s going to be very difficult to put that together. But we’re going to do our best to try and figure that out and see if we can’t have some kind of season for these fall sports.”
Meanwhile, the status of fall sports at North Cross — football, volleyball and boys soccer — is undetermined.
“I don’t think we really know what the fall’s going to look like right now,” North Cross athletic director Blair Trail said this week.
While several VIC/BRC schools including its crosstown rival have opted not to play any fall sports, North Cross still hopes to compete.
“I want to say half the VIC and BRC are still wanting to play a majority of the sports,” Trail said.
That includes football, although the North Cross AD gives it “a little under” a 50% chance.
Several VISAA boarding schools that have been regular opponents for the Raiders — such as Blue Ridge, Hargrave Military and Massanutten Military — have indicated a preference to play only other boarding schools that they feel have better control of how the coronavirus pandemic affects their institutions.
“They want to play schools that are doing the same types of protocols they are,” Peck said.
Reigning Division III state champion St. Michael’s of Fredericksburg is spearheading a movement to create an independent league in Northern Virginia that could provide North Cross some football opponents.
“Are we interested in looking at that?” Trail said. “Yes. But I don’t know. … Is our board of trustees going to let us travel?”
Peck said the travel issue nixed any possibility of Roanoke Catholic’s participation in such a football arrangement.
“I was really intrigued to hear about that league out of Fredericksburg,” Peck said. “But then I thought, ‘Those are hours and hours away.’ It’s just not doable.
“The transportation is the most dangerous part. We run a ton of charter buses every year to take us on our long trips. They can be 12-, 15-hundred bucks for one bus.
“Roanoke City did that bus [mockup] last week with cones. You can only fit [20] kids on a school bus with social distancing.”
Peck said Roanoke Catholic will not hold any offseason practices for the postponed fall sports — yet.
“We’re going to take a wait-and-see approach,” he said. “I think we’d like to get into the school year and see how things flesh out with the start of school.”
Trail said some VIC/BRC schools still want to compete this fall in boys soccer, girls tennis, cross country and possibly golf.
“There’s a lot of schools still interested in doing boys soccer, even though they’re considered high-risk,” the North Cross AD said. “There doesn’t seem to be a lot of interest in volleyball and field hockey. Definitely not field hockey. With Carlisle and Chatham Hall backing out, [Virginia Episcopal] won’t play anybody that’s not a boarding school and none of the North Carolina schools will travel out of state, we have no one to play.”
Trail is hopeful of some sort of fall sports season at North Cross.
“We’re going to put together as much as we can,” she said. “If it’s only a seven- or eight-game schedule for some of these sports, then we’re going to do it.
“Anything we don’t get in the fall, we’re going to move to after the winter season.
“Anything we can do now, we’re going to do now. We just want our kids to be active.”
