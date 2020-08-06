Roanoke Catholic postpones all fall sports; North Cross still on hold

“When you add in the issues with COVID-19 and possible dangers and student health being at the forefront and with nobody left to play, it made it an easy decision to punt and look at exploring a condensed season.”

Peck said there are no specific dates for a shortened season for playing fall sports in the spring or how many events can be scheduled.

The VISAA has not yet made any change to its winter sports postseason calendar. State tournaments in basketball, wrestling and swimming are still in the plans.

Peck hopes to avoid as much overlap of seasons as possible.

“The VISAA is not going to let us know about winter sports being sponsored until November,” Peck said. “It’s really fluid and it puts a lot of strain on a small school like ours.

“We don’t have the enrollment like the big public schools so if you have some overlap … it’s going to be very difficult to put that together. But we’re going to do our best to try and figure that out and see if we can’t have some kind of season for these fall sports.”

Meanwhile, the status of fall sports at North Cross — football, volleyball and boys soccer — is undetermined.