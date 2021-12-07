Roanoke Catholic wins rivalry game over North Cross in high-flying style

Banks, a transfer from Floyd County who is repeating his junior year of high school, already is working well with Merchant, who came to Catholic from William Fleming.

“The chemistry is amazing,” Banks said. “We haven’t been together very long, but we all get along really well.”

North Cross (0-1) did not plan for Tuesday’s rivalry game to be its season opener, but the Raiders’ first scheduled opponent — Westover Christian — postponed last week’s game because of COVID-19.

The Raiders lost their sea legs in the second quarter as Merchant and Marquis Adams led a fast break that produced a 26-12 advantage in the period.

Adams led Catholic in scoring with 16 points, while Merchant matched Banks’ 15.

The Celtics played without their second-leading scorer on the season, 6-foot-4 wing Jacob Estrada.

“We played like a team that was playing its first game,” Moir said. “They played like a team that was not only game-ready but battle-tested. They played hard and they played well together.”