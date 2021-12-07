Roanoke Catholic wins rivalry game over North Cross in high-flying style

Josiah Banks finished what he started Tuesday night in the third quarter.
In style.
The Roanoke Catholic junior opened the period with an alley-oop slam dunk and capped it with a 30-footer at the buzzer, leading the Celtics to a 68-56 Virginia Independent Conference home victory over crosstown rival North Cross.
The victory evened Catholic’s record at 2-2 and spoiled the high school coaching debut at North Cross of Paige Moir, who spent 27 seasons as the men’s head coach at Roanoke College and several years away from the sport before diving into the prep ranks.
Banks’ 15 points and the third-quarter barrage were a postgame topic.
“He plays extremely hard,” Moir said. “He’s a good all-around player. He made good plays and they did a great job feeding him too.”
Roanoke Catholic led 35-29 at halftime, and Celtics head coach Shawn Good designed the alley-oop during the break with point guard Jalen Merchant supplying a pinpoint lob from the left wing.
Banks caught the ball with two hands and flushed it.
“Coach drew it up at halftime,” Merchant said. “He just wanted to get Josiah a dunk and turn the crowd up.”
Banks, a transfer from Floyd County who is repeating his junior year of high school, already is working well with Merchant, who came to Catholic from William Fleming.
“The chemistry is amazing,” Banks said. “We haven’t been together very long, but we all get along really well.”
North Cross (0-1) did not plan for Tuesday’s rivalry game to be its season opener, but the Raiders’ first scheduled opponent — Westover Christian — postponed last week’s game because of COVID-19.
The Raiders lost their sea legs in the second quarter as Merchant and Marquis Adams led a fast break that produced a 26-12 advantage in the period.
Adams led Catholic in scoring with 16 points, while Merchant matched Banks’ 15.
The Celtics played without their second-leading scorer on the season, 6-foot-4 wing Jacob Estrada.
“We played like a team that was playing its first game,” Moir said. “They played like a team that was not only game-ready but battle-tested. They played hard and they played well together.”
The game was still in doubt early in the fourth quarter before reserve David Beck scored seven points on two stickbacks and a 3-pointer for a 59-45 that had Good shaking his head.
“I was like, ‘No, no, no,’ “ Good said.
Nick Andrew led North Cross with 17 points, and Turner McCoy added 10. The Raiders went with a seven-man rotation and got just five points from their bench.
Moir, who coached Roanoke College to six NCAA Division III tournaments, will have plenty of time to get to work in practice with athletes from the football and soccer teams who got a late start.
“We’ve only got two games before Christmas, so we need to play better in the next one,” Moir said. “That’s going to sting a little bit today.”
Roanoke Catholic 68, North Cross 56
NORTH CROSS (0-1, 0-0)
Andrew 5-5-7 17, McCoy 4 0-1 10, Trott 4 1-2 9, Trail 3 0-0 6, Owen 3 0-0 9, Carter 0 0-0 0, Mendoza 2 1-2 5, Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-12 56.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (2-2, 1-0)
Banks 6 2-4 15, Collins 3 1-2 9, Merchant 6 0-0 15, Adams 7 1-2 16, Burns. 20-0 4, Beck 4 0-2 9, Whalen 0 0-0 0, Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 4-10 68.
North Cross 17 12 10 17 — 56
Roanoke Catholic 9 26 15 18 — 68