Roanoke Catholic's Banks makes first team in VISAA Division III boys basketball

Roanoke Catholic junior Josiah Banks has been named to the VISAA Division III boys basketball first team.
Banks, who transferred from Floyd County, helped Catholic reached the Division III state semifinals.
Fairfax Christian's Ryan Blakey and Eastern Mennonite's Trey Gillenwater were named co-players of the year.
Eastern Mennonite's Eli Crawford was voted coach of the year.
Walker Andrews, who began his career at James River, made the Division II first team.
VISAA boys all-state
DIVISION III
Co-players of the year
Ryan Blakey, Fairfax Christian; Trey Gillenwater, Eastern Mennonite.
Other first-team selections
Josiah Banks. Roanoke Catholic; Mike Christenson, Trinity at Meadow View; Alejandro Ford, Wakefield School; Reuben McEachern, Carmel; Samuel Neaves, Christ Chapel; James Patterson, Church Hill; Khalil Ward, Richmond Christian
Second team
Joseph Baldwin, Fairfax Christian; Adam Hatter, Eastern Mennonite; Cooper Jones, Walsingham Academy; Zachary Kennedy Banner Christian; Kris Mickens, Fairfax Christian; Jayson White, Christ Chapel.
Coach of the year
Eli Crawford, Eastern Mennonite.
DIVISION II
Player of the year
Maliq Brown, Blue Ridge.
Other first-team selections
Isaiah Abraham, Highland School; Walker Andrews, Virginia Episcopal; Austin Ball, Miller School; Curtis Blair III, Steward; Cam Cole, Highland School; Houston Emory, Blue Ridge; Chris Pierce-Brown, Peninsula Catholic; Jack Vander Woude, Seton.
Second team
Eli Delaurier, Miller School; Jaden Freeman, Nansemond-Suffolk; Cameron Gregory, Steward; Patrick Ngongba, Highland School; Devin Walker, Blue Ridge.
Coach of the year
Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge.
DIVISION I
Player of the year
Deshawn Harris-Smith, Paul VI.
Other first team selections
Devin Ceaser, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes; Jaden Daughtry, Benedictine; Charlie Jackson, Episcopal; Carter Lang, St. Anne's-Belfield; Paul Lewis, Bishop O'Connell; John Loughlin, Episcopal; Christian May, Bishop O'Connell; Dug McDaniel, Paul VI.
Second team
Garrett Brennan, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes; Greg Melvin, Cape Henry Collegiate; Keishawn Pulley, St. Christopher; Josiah Rickards, Catholic; Luke Smith, Collegiate; Saxby Sunderland, Flint Hill.
Coach of the year
Glenn Farello, Paul VI.
