Roanoke Catholic's Banks makes first team in VISAA Division III boys basketball

Roanoke Catholic’s Josiah Banks (left) drives past Radford’s Elijah Kelly in a December game. Banks was named to the first team on the VISAA Division III boys basketball squad.

 Ryan Hunt, Special to The Roanoke Times

Roanoke Catholic junior Josiah Banks has been named to the VISAA Division III boys basketball first team.

Banks, who transferred from Floyd County, helped Catholic reached the Division III state semifinals.

Fairfax Christian's Ryan Blakey and Eastern Mennonite's Trey Gillenwater were named co-players of the year.

Eastern Mennonite's Eli Crawford was voted coach of the year.

Walker Andrews, who began his career at James River, made the Division II first team.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

VISAA boys all-state

DIVISION III

Co-players of the year

Ryan Blakey, Fairfax Christian; Trey Gillenwater, Eastern Mennonite.

Other first-team selections

Josiah Banks. Roanoke Catholic; Mike Christenson, Trinity at Meadow View; Alejandro Ford, Wakefield School; Reuben McEachern, Carmel; Samuel Neaves, Christ Chapel; James Patterson, Church Hill; Khalil Ward, Richmond Christian

Second team

Joseph Baldwin, Fairfax Christian; Adam Hatter, Eastern Mennonite; Cooper Jones, Walsingham Academy; Zachary Kennedy Banner Christian; Kris Mickens, Fairfax Christian; Jayson White, Christ Chapel.

Coach of the year

Eli Crawford, Eastern Mennonite.

DIVISION II

Player of the year

Maliq Brown, Blue Ridge.

Other first-team selections

Isaiah Abraham, Highland School; Walker Andrews, Virginia Episcopal; Austin Ball, Miller School; Curtis Blair III, Steward; Cam Cole, Highland School; Houston Emory, Blue Ridge; Chris Pierce-Brown, Peninsula Catholic; Jack Vander Woude, Seton.

Second team

Eli Delaurier, Miller School; Jaden Freeman, Nansemond-Suffolk; Cameron Gregory, Steward; Patrick Ngongba, Highland School; Devin Walker, Blue Ridge.

Coach of the year

Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge.

DIVISION I

Player of the year

Deshawn Harris-Smith, Paul VI.

Other first team selections

Devin Ceaser, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes; Jaden Daughtry, Benedictine; Charlie Jackson, Episcopal; Carter Lang, St. Anne's-Belfield; Paul Lewis, Bishop O'Connell; John Loughlin, Episcopal; Christian May, Bishop O'Connell; Dug McDaniel, Paul VI.

Second team

Garrett Brennan, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes; Greg Melvin, Cape Henry Collegiate; Keishawn Pulley, St. Christopher; Josiah Rickards, Catholic; Luke Smith, Collegiate; Saxby Sunderland, Flint Hill.

Coach of the year

Glenn Farello, Paul VI.

