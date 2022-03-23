Roanoke Catholic's Banks makes first team in VISAA Division III boys basketball

Roanoke Catholic junior Josiah Banks has been named to the VISAA Division III boys basketball first team.

Banks, who transferred from Floyd County, helped Catholic reached the Division III state semifinals.

Fairfax Christian's Ryan Blakey and Eastern Mennonite's Trey Gillenwater were named co-players of the year.

Eastern Mennonite's Eli Crawford was voted coach of the year.

Walker Andrews, who began his career at James River, made the Division II first team.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123