Roanoke pole vaulter strives for state title after long rehab of knee injuries

Evan Langhammer is goal-oriented.

Maybe one day he will be a senator.

Maybe not.

However, the Patrick Henry High School senior hopes to soon have one thing in common with the state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke:

A VHSL state pole vault championship.

Edwards won a VHSL indoor title in 1962 for Patrick Henry.

Sixty years later, Langhammer is seeking to become the Patriots' sixth state pole vault state champ when he competes in the Class 5 meet this weekend in Virginia Beach.

Langhammer, who vaults Saturday morning at Virginia Beach Sports Center, is seeded No. 1 by a foot over his competition, based on his vault of 14 feet in the Region 5D meet

"I think it's achievable," the Patrick Henry senior said. "Considering my progress, I can see it on the horizon."

The sky is the limit for Langhammer, but not at the moment.

He is coming off back-to-back reconstruction surgeries on his right knee, first in November 2020 and most recently last March.

Cleared to resume full activity on Christmas Eve, he still has not quite unwrapped his full arsenal.

Langhammer currently is using a limited "three-left" or six-step approach on the runway and is using a 13-foot, 6-inch pole.

The long-range plan is to gradually move his approach back and use longer poles, which will enable him to generate more runway speed and vault higher.

"That's the main goal, to progress in a way that will safely allow my knee to fully heal and to reach my full potential in a timely manner," he said.

The bull's-eye for Langhammer is the Class 5 outdoor state meet in June, where he hopes to break PH's school record of 15-3 set by Danny Thompson, who was a two-time outdoor state champion for the Patriots in 1979 and 1980.

Langhammer already has cleared 16 feet in practice.

"I remember the date exactly in my head," he said. "It was Aug. 13, 2020. It was peak COVID summer, no school. That was a great day."

Two months later, Langhammer's fortunes came crashing down.

During a cross-country practice run through the PH parking lot, he stepped in a pothole and tore the ACL in his right knee.

Three months into his rehab, Langhammer said he re-ruptured the ligament, requiring another graft from the knee and delaying his comeback by another nine months.

"I can't run as fast as I used to, but during that time that I was not competing and I was just focusing on my therapy, waking up to go to 6 o'clock sessions," he said. "I was using the time to focus on other parts of my body just so I could be stronger."

Much of the height Langhammer is achieving is coming from upper body strength and technique, even with the shorter poles.

"I've never seen anybody go to the top of the pole like he does," Patrick Henry coach Jeff Johnson said.

Langhammer has advanced beyond Johnson's level of expertise, and the PH coach has willingly given his endorsement.

Each Sunday, Langhammer makes a two-hour drive to High Point, North Carolina, to train at The Vaulthouse, where 2018 U.S. Indoor National champion Scott Houston is one of his tutors.

Langhammer's 16-foot vault came in aptly named High Point.

"They worked magic on me," he said. "They fundamentally changed how I vaulted for the better."

Langhammer also takes advantage of the stock of poles at the Vaulthouse. He praised Patrick Henry and its boosters for supplying him with three of the $600-$1,000 poles per year.

Langhammer placed third in 2020 state meet as a sophomore. Even with a shortened approach and shorter pole that has the PH senior competing basically with a warmup run, he hopes to add to the Patriots' rich pole vaulting tradition.

"I'm walking into it with the mentality that I might be seeded first, but I'm going to fight for this tooth and nail."

JONES SEEDED NO. 1 IN 3 EVENTS: William Fleming's Micah Jones is seeded No. 1 in three events in the Class 5 meet in Virginia Beach.

Jones is ranked first in the 55 meters (6.41 seconds), 55 hurdles (7.55) and triple jump (43-4 1/4).

Jones, who has recovered from an injury that shortened his football season, is the reigning Class 5 champ in the 55 meters and 55 hurdles.

He will compete in the triple jump and track trials Friday. The track finals are Saturday.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

