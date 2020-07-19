Roanoke Post 3 looks to rejuvenate American Legion baseball program in 2021

One of the coronavirus pandemic casualties in the summer months of 2020 was American Legion baseball.
Roanoke Post 3 officials are already looking ahead to 2021.
First, Post 3 baseball director Douglas Heptinstall expressed regret about the loss of what would have been the current season.
“If it wasn’t for COVID-19, the post would have had three teams this year, two junior teams and a senior team.”
Those ages 17-19 as of the year of the season must play in the senior division. Players ages 13-17 are eligible for juniors, with some of the younger players given the option of playing up with the seniors.
College players are eligible as long as they are 19 at the start of the season through the end of the year.
Because of poor participation in tryouts, Post 3 fielded three Junior teams with no Senior squad last year. The year before, another skimpy tryout crowd resulted in no teams being fielded, bitter news for the baseball lovers of the post.
Part of the participation problem is the travel team movement that has put a firm grip on summer baseball for better than a decade. That drained top players from Legion ball in addition to presenting uncomfortable conflicts for those athletes who chose to play both.
The tide is beginning to turn with those conflicts, Heptinstall believes. One of his reasons for that is the expense of travel ball, which can run into thousands of dollars per player for families for just one season, has created a niche for strong competition ball without the price tag.
“Players in American Legion don’t pay a dime,” Heptinstall said.
That doesn’t mean it doesn’t take a substantial investment by the sundry posts to field teams. To that end, Post 3 has deputized new member Steve Fleming as a fundraiser. Fleming is a former Marine for whom gung-ho is a code of conduct.
“The men at the post have been great to me,” Fleming said. “I asked them, what can I do for you?”
Fundraising is the life blood of Legion ball. Post 3 officials have been busy on that front. A ticket-selling partnership with the Salem Red Sox was already agreed upon for lost 2020, in which the post would have earned part of the proceeds as well as four selected Legion play dates at Salem Memorial Ballpark.
“We’ll do that next year,” Heptinstall said.
Another moneymaker will be in celebration of 100 years of the post’s local service Nov. 14, at Memorial Ballpark. Featured will be a 5K race, as well as children’s 1K. As many as 500 runners are expected for the adult race and 200 for the children’s event.
“We are excited, but we pray the virus does not stop it for us,” Fleming wrote in an email.
Legion teams may draw players from area school systems. The stipulation is the combined enrollment of the schools final cut players come from may be no more than 5,000. Players who do not make the cut may then try out for the next nearest post’s team with the signed agreement of the first post.
Another advantage of Legion ball is limited travel time, with no overnight trips during the regular season. Teams that Roanoke competes with regularly include Rocky Mount, Christiansburg, Martinsville, Danville, Halifax, Lynchburg, Big Island, and Stuarts Draft.
Martinsville was state junior tournament runner-up in 2019.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!