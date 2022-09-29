Roanoke tennis legend Carnis Poindexter dies at 84

Carnis Poindexter was one of the most significant figures in the history of Roanoke tennis.

He made the jump from Lucy Addison High School to a historically Black college in Arkansas, where he became a national singles champion. He later became a high school coach who helped numerous Black tennis players in Roanoke earn college scholarships.

Poindexter died Sept. 21 at the age of 84.

But the godfather of Black tennis players in Roanoke left such a legacy that the tennis courts at the River's Edge Sports Complex in Roanoke were named after him in 2018.

"He's just a tennis legend," his friend John Fishwick Jr., who led the effort to name those courts after Poindexter, said Thursday. "I've played a lot of tennis my whole life, and everybody in the Roanoke Valley tennis community knows of or knew Carnis.

"He was a legend as a tennis player and as a human being.

"He helped other young African-American men go down the path that he went down. He encouraged them to play tennis, and a number of them went on to play tennis at historically Black colleges and universities. When we dedicated the courts, a lot of those folks came back."

A celebration of life service will be held for Poindexter at 2 p.m. Friday at Roanoke's Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church, where he was an active elder for more than 50 years.

"He was a servant of Christ. So for him, as a Christian, everything that he did stemmed from that," said his son, Clifton Poindexter.

Carnis Poindexter died in his sleep at his Roanoke home. He had suffered a stroke a week earlier but died of natural causes, said his son.

"He was great as a dad," Clifton Poindexter said. "There was never anything that I wanted for.

"I remember going to preschool and I always wanted to drop by the store and get a Hershey's candy bar. My mother would never drop by the store and get it. But every single time I asked for that candy bar, he went and got it for me.

"He loved his community. He loved his family just as hard."

Carnis Poindexter never played tennis prior to the the summer before his senior year at Lucy Addison. He taught himself the sport, thanks in part to books.

A few months after first picking up a racket, Poindexter drew the interest of a local dentist, Dr. E.D. Downing, who had connections at Arkansas Agricultural, Mechanical and Normal University (Arkansas AM&N), which is now known as Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

“He said, ‘You play well enough to go to college,’” Poindexter recalled in a 2017 interview with The Roanoke Times. “I said, ‘Yeah.’ ”

Proposal would rename courts after Roanoke tennis legend The tennis racket Carnis Poindexter borrowed from his stepfather in the summer of 1956 sure …

Poindexter earned a full scholarship to Arkansas AM&N.

As a sophomore in 1959, Poindexter won the ATA national intercollegiate singles championship. The ATA tournament was for the country’s historically Black colleges and universities.

Six years ago, Poindexter was inducted into the Arkansas-Pine Bluff hall of fame.

Poindexter served in the U.S. Army after he graduated college.

He got his first teaching job at Burley High School in Charlottesville in 1964 and started the tennis team there.

In 1965, he returned to Roanoke to become a teacher and tennis coach at his high school alma mater. He steered the Lucy Addison team to the 1967 Virginia Interscholastic Association state title. The VIA was the organization for Black high schools in the commonwealth from 1954-70.

In 2020, Poindexter was inducted into the VIA's Heritage Association hall of fame for his coaching accomplishments.

After his stint at Addison, Poindexter become a teacher and coach at Jefferson High School.

James Mitchell first played tennis for Poindexter at Addison and then, after the integration of the school system, played for him at Jefferson.

"[His tutelage] was the first time I learned about calisthenics and keeping my body in shape," Mitchell said Thursday. "He taught us … sound [tennis] fundamentals — how to hit the ball, the different types of spin.

"Every day, holidays, it didn't matter. As long as it wasn't raining, we were somewhere near a tennis court, and he was right there with us."

Poindexter helped Mitchell, a 1972 Jefferson High School graduate, earn a tennis scholarship to Poindexter's college alma mater, which by then was known as Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

"He meant so much in my life," Mitchell said. "A father figure."

Poindexter fueled quite a pipeline to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

"He had the connection with the athletic director for the university, and he was supplying the tennis players," Mitchell said. "No one outside Roanoke that I can remember was on the tennis team."

Poindexter’s recommendations helped about 25 Black athletes from Roanoke move on to his college alma mater in the 1960s and 1970s to play tennis, football or basketball.

“I … just took over where Dr. Downing left off,” Poindexter said at the 2018 River's Edge courts ceremony.

After his time at Jefferson, Poindexter became a teacher and coach at Patrick Henry High School. He helped Randy Dickey and Bob McIntosh win a Virginia High School League Group AAA state doubles championship in 1975.

"He was definitely a father figure to many in the Roanoke school system," his son said. "I've had people come to me and tell me, 'Your dad was the only father figure I knew.’

"He would spend time with the students, trying to teach them about life and how to be a better person."

Even after becoming a coach and teacher, Poindexter was still a champion tennis player.

The annual Roanoke City-County tournament was segregated until 1964. That year, Poindexter won the men’s singles title.

He won the championship again in 1965 and 1966.

Poindexter also won various other local events. He continued to play at a high level in the 1970s.

"He loved the physicality of [tennis]," his son said. "He loved the challenge of it, the skill aspect of it.

"I guess from the first time he picked up a tennis racquet, he realized, 'I'm pretty good with this.’"

Poindexter, who earned a master's degree from North Carolina A&T, retired from teaching at Patrick Henry in 1994.

Last year, he was inducted into the Roanoke Regional Tennis Hall of Fame.

My dad was a very humble man," his son said. "He never put a spotlight on himself. For him, it was always about his boys — the guys he sent to school on scholarships."

Poindexter was preceded in death by his wife, Vera, and his son Carnis Jr. He is survived by his son Clifton, seven grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.