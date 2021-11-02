Rockbridge County girls qualify for Class 3 cross country meet with third-place region finish

FISHERSVILLE -- Rockbridge County's Nicole Black placed second and led the Wildcats to a third-place finish in the Region 3C cross country meet at

Wilson Workforce & Rehabilitation Center.

Black finished in 20 minutes, 52 seconds, which was 40 seconds behind winner Taylor Driver of Broadway.

Fort Defiance won the girls title with 53 points ahead of Spotswood (56) and Rockbridge (75) as all three teams qualified for the Class 3 state meet at Green Hill Park on Nov. 13.

Charlottesville (48), Spotswood (62) and Monticello (79) finished 1-2-3 in the boys meet. Rockbridge's Evan Roney qualified for the state with an eighth-place finish.

Monticello sophomore Bazil Mathes won the boys race in 17:13.

REGION 3C CROSS COUNTRY

Boys team scores

1. x-Charlottesville (Cv) 48, 2. x-Spotswood (Spot) 62, 3. x-Monticello (Mont) 79, 4. Fort Defiance (FD) 81, 5. Broadway (Bway) 103, 6. Waynesboro (Way) 165, 7. Brookville (Bkv) 200, 8. Heritage (Her) 226,

Boys top 15