Rockbridge County girls qualify for Class 3 cross country meet with third-place region finish

FISHERSVILLE -- Rockbridge County's Nicole Black placed second and led the Wildcats to a third-place finish in the Region 3C cross country meet at
Wilson Workforce & Rehabilitation Center.
Black finished in 20 minutes, 52 seconds, which was 40 seconds behind winner Taylor Driver of Broadway.
Fort Defiance won the girls title with 53 points ahead of Spotswood (56) and Rockbridge (75) as all three teams qualified for the Class 3 state meet at Green Hill Park on Nov. 13.
Charlottesville (48), Spotswood (62) and Monticello (79) finished 1-2-3 in the boys meet. Rockbridge's Evan Roney qualified for the state with an eighth-place finish.
Monticello sophomore Bazil Mathes won the boys race in 17:13.
REGION 3C CROSS COUNTRY
Boys team scores
1. x-Charlottesville (Cv) 48, 2. x-Spotswood (Spot) 62, 3. x-Monticello (Mont) 79, 4. Fort Defiance (FD) 81, 5. Broadway (Bway) 103, 6. Waynesboro (Way) 165, 7. Brookville (Bkv) 200, 8. Heritage (Her) 226,
Boys top 15
1. Bazil Mathes (Mont) 17:13, 2. y-Ramsey Corbin (FD) 17:14, 3. Jacob Amberg (Spot) 17:18, 4. y-Sam Tindall (FD) 133, 5. Eli Cook (Cv) 18:12, 6. y-Adam Groves (Way) 18:17, 7. Nathaniel McKee (Cv) 18:19, 8. y-Evan Roney (Rock) 18:20, 9. Luke Frank (Cv) 18:20, 10. Parker Blosser (FD) 18:27, 11. Russell Kramer (Spot) 18:30, 12. y-Tristan Yoder (Bway) 18:40, 13. Miles Mayhew (Spot) 18:41, 14. Alasdair Greenland (Cv) 18:41, 15. y-Scott Showalter (Bway) 18:45.
Girls team scores
1. x-Fort Defiance 53, 2. x-Spotswood 56, 3. x-Rockbridge County 75, 4. Monticello 90, 5. Wilson Memorial 124, 6. Charlottesville 137, 7. Rustburg 184, 8. Heritage 206.
Girls top 15
1. y-Taylor Driver (Bway) 20:12, 2. Nicole Black (Rock) 20:52, 3. Taylor Myers (Spot) 21:02, 4. Abby Lane (FD) 21:09, 5. Emma Staley (FD) 21:13, 6. Trinity Neff (FD) 21:15, 7. y-Quinn Franklin (WM) 21:20, 8. y-Rachel Craun (TA), 9. y-Hope McCullough (Mont) 21:29, 10. y-Caroline Jaffe (Cv) 21:32, 11. Marika Dickel (Spot) 21:36, 12. Ashland Dickel (Spot) 21:36, 13. Charlotte Anderson (Mont) 21:36, 14. Crissa Davis (LCA) 21:53, 15. Sophie Farley (Flu) 21:57.
x-team qualifier for VHSL Class 3 meet.
y-individual qualifier for VHSL Class 3 meet.