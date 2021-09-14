 Skip to main content
Rockbridge County hires former assistant Robert Winfield as its new boys basketball coach
The positions of athletic director and boys basketball head coach at Rockbridge County High School will be held in 2021-22 by different individuals.

Rockbridge has hired former assistant Robert Winfield as its new boys coach.

Winfield is an Athens, Tennessee native and a 2005 graduate of Roanoke College where he played basketball for the Maroons for four years.

He replaces Mike Gale, who coached the Wildcats for one season before leaving to become the girls basketball coach at Fort Defiance.

Gale also served as Rockbridge’s athletic director during his one year on campus.

Earlier this summer, Rockbridge hired former Bassett and Patrick County boys coach Adam Haynes as its new AD.

Winfield spent seven seasons coaching on the college level. He was a graduate assistant and later an assistant at Division II Carson-Newman. He also was an assistant at Roanoke College for three seasons.

Winfield was Rockbridge’s boys junior varsity coach and a varsity assistant last season.

He is a fulltime teacher at Maury River Middle School in Rockbridge County.

