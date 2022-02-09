Rockbridge County hires Jefferson Forest assistant as new football coach

Martin Cox once had a career in retail management in the sporting goods business.

Now he’s selling something else: Rockbridge County High School’s football program.

Cox has been hired as the new football coach at Rockbridge, replacing Mark Poston who resigned after six seasons in charge of the Wildcats program.

A Clarksburg, West Virginia native, the 54-year-old Cox is a former walk-on running back at West Virginia University who has been an assistant coach at Jefferson Forest High School for the past 12 seasons.

He decided the moment was right to become a head coach for the first time.

“I had been exploring the opportunity for about a year or so,” Cox said Wednesday. “When I was able to sit down with some people there, it was really obvious they were passionate about their program.

“I just felt like I would be crazy not to take an opportunity like this.”

Cox, who has a master’s degree from Liberty University, coached at Jefferson Forest under four head coaches: Don Rice, Bob Christmas, Paul White and most recently J.T. Crews. He served in a variety of roles, including offensive coordinator.

Cox takes over a Rockbridge County program that produced a 32-20 record and five playoff berths in Poston’s final five years on the job.

The Wildcats were 5-6 in 2021 with a 57-12 loss to Brookville in the first round of the Region 3C playoffs.

“I know he’s clearly laid a foundation,” Cox said. “They went to the playoffs five out of the six years he was there. I’m hoping to get in there and continue and build on the success that he’s already established.”

Poston had success running the spread offense at Rockbridge County. Cox said his game plan is yet to be determined.

“I’ll have to wait and see what our personnel is,” said Cox, who was at WVU during the Don Nehlen coaching era. “They did good things with that spread. Traditionally, it’s not what I do totally. My philosophy is you have to play to the strength of your talent.

“The thing about this game is sometimes people try to make it rocket science and outthink themselves. At its core, you have to be able to run that football. You have to be able to impose your will on the people across the line.”

Cox, who is married with two adult children, said he plans to commute to Lexington, at least initially.

“I’m looking in the next week or so to get up there and meet with some of the coaches who have an interest in staying board,” Cox said. “I want to meet with the players. I also want to meet with some of the former players and just kind of get a feel for the program and the school as a whole.

“I’m fortunate. In college, I played for Coach Nehlen. I got to see first-hand how important it is to build a program, not just your team on the field but what goes with it.”

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123.

