Rockbridge County's Allio hoping to find the perfect fit with VMI football

He has added approximately 35 pounds and is working to get in shape for what is left of the 2020-21 wrestling season.

Rockbridge County initially canceled its season because of COVID-19, but when the school system brought winter sports back last week, wrestlers were grappling to get back in shape.

In a reversal, the postponed football season will follow the wrestling season this winter.

“I was getting ready for the football season,” Allio said. “I don’t really have time to prepare for wrestling.

“Wrestling is a different kind of getting in shape. You have to be working hard for the full six minutes as hard as you can with every muscle in your body. Football is a quick burst of energy. It’s going to be good in the long run. I’m going to be in better shape than most guys are going into the season.”

Allio will join former Rockbridge County teammate Austin Doyle as a candidate for playing time on the offensive line.

Wildcats head coach Mark Poston rattled off Allio’s attributes.

“His quickness. He’s smart. He fits into the VMI-type guy,” Poston said. “Hopefully that offensive line is going to be filled with Rockbridge kids.”