Rockbridge County's Allio hoping to find the perfect fit with VMI football

David Allio has lived in Lexington for less than two years.
He plans to stay a while longer.
Allio, 6-foot-5, 275-pound star in two sports at Rockbridge County High, recently accepted a scholarship offer to play football at nearby VMI.
The proximity of VMI to the Rockbridge campus was secondary. Allio’s only other FCS offer was as a preferred walk-on at James Madison.
When VMI came up with scholarship money, Allio did not hesitate.
“Once I got the offer, there was no chance I wasn’t going to go to VMI,” Allio said.
“The opportunity after VMI, and the experience of VMI, is something I wanted. It just seems like the right fit for me.”
Allio hopes to eventually find a spot on VMI’s offensive line after playing multiple positions as a junior for a Rockbridge County team that finished 9-3 in 2019 with the program’s first postseason victory in seven years.
“I’m excited to see what I can do,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of room to grow.”
Allio weighed 240 pounds last winter when he finished as the VHSL Class 3 wrestling state runner-up to Turner Ashby’s Jessie Knight, who is now wrestling at Virginia.
He has added approximately 35 pounds and is working to get in shape for what is left of the 2020-21 wrestling season.
Rockbridge County initially canceled its season because of COVID-19, but when the school system brought winter sports back last week, wrestlers were grappling to get back in shape.
In a reversal, the postponed football season will follow the wrestling season this winter.
“I was getting ready for the football season,” Allio said. “I don’t really have time to prepare for wrestling.
“Wrestling is a different kind of getting in shape. You have to be working hard for the full six minutes as hard as you can with every muscle in your body. Football is a quick burst of energy. It’s going to be good in the long run. I’m going to be in better shape than most guys are going into the season.”
Allio will join former Rockbridge County teammate Austin Doyle as a candidate for playing time on the offensive line.
Wildcats head coach Mark Poston rattled off Allio’s attributes.
“His quickness. He’s smart. He fits into the VMI-type guy,” Poston said. “Hopefully that offensive line is going to be filled with Rockbridge kids.”
Allio transferred to Rockbridge County from Stafford County where he played JV football as a sophomore at perennial Class 5 power North Stafford.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “It was definitely a change going from a 5A school to 3A. But Rockbridge was a good fit for me. I’ve definitely enjoyed my time here.”
