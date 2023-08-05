CANTON, Ohio — Ronde Barber was honored for his NFL career Saturday, but he took time in his speech to salute his twin, his mother and the coaches who guided him while he was growing up in Roanoke.

The former Cave Spring High School, University of Virginia and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as part of the nine-man class of 2023.

“In my family, legendary is the standard,” Barber, 48, said during his speech.

He chose his twin, former Cave Spring, UVa and New York Giants running back Tiki Barber, to present him for induction. The video that preceded Ronde’s speech featured a prerecorded interview with Tiki.

“I am honored and privileged to present my identical twin brother, Jamael Oronde Barber — you can call him Ronde — for enshrinement,” Tiki said at the end of the video.

When the video ended, Tiki and Ronde walked to the center of the stage and jointly unveiled Ronde’s bust.

“You did a fantastic job not making me look like him,” Ronde cracked about the bust and his twin in his speech.

Ronde paid tribute to Tiki in his speech.

“Without him, I wouldn’t have had that daily reminder to chase greatness,” Ronde said. “I am here because of my brother. The inherent competition, the easy motivation to match accomplishments and the unwavering, unconditional support that only a twin provides. You simply cannot tell my story without telling our story.

“Man, we had a fabulous football life.”

Ronde also saluted the twins’ mother, Geraldine Barber Hale, a breast cancer survivor who now lives in Maryland. She sobbed during the speech.

“The biggest reason I’m standing here right now is that little 5-foot-nothing lady sitting in the front row,” Ronde said in the speech. “Everything I learned in life, one way or another, came from her — to keep going, don’t quit, persevere.

“She was a single parent with too much to do and not enough time to do it, working multiple jobs. But she possessed this … ability to force her will on her situation and not only succeed but find a way to thrive.”

Ronde told his wife and daughters he loved them.

Also in the speech, Ronde thanked four of the coaches the twins had while growing up in Roanoke.

“While we didn’t grow up with a father, I’m going to take a moment to recognize some important men in my life,” he said. “Mike Tolley, for giving me a love of football in Pee Wee. Coach [Jerry] Anderson and Fuzzy Minnix for teaching me what it means to win. Steve Spangler, who would be my high school coach at Cave Spring in Roanoke, Virginia, for setting me on a path and being a mentor that I didn’t know I needed.”

Chris Vaughan, who was one of Ronde’s football and track teammates at Cave Spring, was among the Roanoke folks who attended the ceremony.

“This is a career that has come … from humble beginnings in Roanoke to where we are now,” Vaughan said after the ceremony.

Vaughan has been friends with the twins since junior high school.

“They were always fighting the uphill battle,” Vaughan said. “They were always undersized. There were always obstacles with their mom working three jobs.”

Ronde became the first ex-UVa player to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame for what he did as a player since Henry Jordan in 1995.

Percy Ellsworth, who was one of Ronde’s fellow defensive backs at UVa, attended the ceremony.

“Seeing that kid … when he walked into UVa and seeing him now up there with the greats is unreal,” said Ellsworth, a former NFL player who now lives in Ohio. “I’m extremely proud and happy for him.”

Ronde was redshirted as a UVa freshman. He then played cornerback for the Cavaliers from 1994-96, recording 15 interceptions.

“De was always a silent assassin,” Ellsworth said. “De will cut your throat. … I don’t think everybody realized how competitive he was. … He was determined to not let people get the best of him.”

Ronde mentioned Art Markos, his defensive backs coach at UVa, in his speech.

Tampa Bay picked Ronde in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft.

“There was a knock that he was uncoachable. [Then-Tampa Bay coach] Tony Dungy saw something in him,” Tiki said in the introductory video.

Ronde played in the NFL from 1997 through 2012, spending his entire pro career with Tampa Bay.

“I was not an ordinary cornerback,” Ronde said in the speech. “I stand here amongst these legends of the game remembering a time when I was never imagined to be a Pro Football Hall of Famer. … My second year in the league, I was literally just hoping Rich McKay wasn’t going to cut me.

“Not all of us are anointed, right? Or can’t-miss prospects. … Most guys are quietly fighting that little crisis of confidence, wondering if you’re good enough. And there were plenty of doubts about me. Now that I’m here, I think I owe a very small thanks to those of you who … undervalued, underestimated, underappreciated me. Gave me the motivation to not only outwork peers but to be better than the expectations.

“Amongst my peers, I really felt like I had to do more to be equal. … I was what, too small? Too slow? Just a system cornerback?”

He was a three-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2000s. As a key part of the Buccaneers’ “Tampa 2 defense,” he helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl at the end of the 2002 season. He became the fourth member of that defensive unit to make the hall of fame.

“It’s easy to be marginalized when you’re surrounded by hall of fame defenders,” Ronde said in his speech. “Early in my career, I was simply overlooked. And again, it was the doubt that most bothered me. But it also provided me that fuel and it sent me to work angry. I was never going to be satisfied just being a guy. I wanted to prove everyone wrong. And ordinary was not an option.”

In the introductory video, Tiki recalled the 92-yard interception return for a touchdown that Ronde had in the NFC title game in the 2002 season.

“He’s pointing at his back and he’s basically just saying, ‘Look at me, look at my name, remember my name,’” Tiki said in the video. “It was maybe his tour de force moment, but for our family it was one that just was so satisfying.”

Ronde recorded a franchise-record 47 interceptions, along with 28 sacks and 1,428 tackles. The former cornerback, nickel back and safety is the only player in NFL history with at least 45 interceptions and at least 25 sacks.

Ronde started 215 consecutive regular-season games and is the only NFL player who has ever made at least 200 straight starts at cornerback.

“He proved that a smaller corner can play bigger, that a smaller corner can be put anywhere on the field and be impactful,” Tiki said in the video.

On Friday night, Ronde and the others in the class of 2023 received their gold jackets in a ceremony at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Ronde wore the gold jacket Saturday.

“I was so excited earlier, I was trying to button my jacket and I ripped the top button off my gold jacket,” Ronde said in his speech Saturday.

The rest of the class included Joe Klecko, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas, Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, the late Don Coryell, the late Ken Riley and the late Chuck Howley.

“My football journey that I’ve been on for 40 years has reached its end,” Ronde said in his speech. “There’s nowhere else to go. I can stop being angry, an angry worker. I can actually stop trying to prove everyone wrong. I’ve come a long way in 26 years.

“This is one of the most humbling moments of my life, standing in front of you now.”