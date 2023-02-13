When Ronde Barber graduated from Cave Spring High School in 1993, he did not think he would become an NFL player one day.

But he did. And he became so good in the NFL that he will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Cave Spring, University of Virginia and Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout was announced as part of the hall's Class of 2023 on Thursday in Phoenix.

"It's a heck of a journey," Barber said Sunday in a phone interview from Phoenix. "Not intending for it to end here, but pretty happy that it did.

"It's football heaven. That's what everybody here, all the other hall of famers, keep telling you, ‘You are now in football heaven.’"

The induction ceremony at the hall of fame in Canton, Ohio, won't be held until August. But Barber has already decided who will stand alongside him on the stage to present him for induction.

"Tiki will be my presenter," Barber said.

Former Cave Spring, UVa and New York Giants running back Tiki Barber is Ronde's twin.

"My football career is not the same without my twin going through it exactly with me," Ronde Barber said. "There's no doubt that he'll be mentioned, probably heavily [in his induction speech].

"Tiki deserves to be a hall of famer. So those words will come out of my mouth at some point."

The twins were raised by their mother, Geraldine Barber.

"To have … twins have the level of success they had with two different [NFL] franchises … that says a lot about us and about Geraldine Barber and how she raised us and the emphasis she put on us finding ways to succeed. That'll be on the forefront of my speech," Barber said.

"She made it easy on us when her life wasn't easy. We never felt like we wanted for anything, so we could focus on the things we were doing — playing football and running track."

Mike Tolley, who was Barber's rec-league football coach, called Barber last week.

"He was the reason I loved football when I was a kid," Barber said. "He was a hard-ass coach, but he was a gentle giant at the same time."

Fuzzy Minnix coached Barber in junior high school.

"That guy was a trip," Barber said with a chuckle.

Steve Spangler coached Barber for parts of both his junior high and high school careers.

"He was very influential," Barber said. "The emphasis that he put on the techniques and fundamentals of football probably never left me."

Barber played safety in high school. He did not see much action on offense.

"It was Tiki left, Tiki right, Tiki up the middle," Barber said with a laugh.

Barber, who was also a state champion hurdler in high school, now lives in suburban Tampa. One of his former Cave Spring football teammates, O.J. Bean, also lives in that area.

"We get together all the time and chop it up about [our] Roanoke days," Barber said. "My beginnings are not lost on me. They never will be."

Chris Vaughan also was one of the twins' Cave Spring teammates.

"Our best friend," Barber said. "He was like a third brother."

The twins played for the late George Welsh at UVa.

"George took a chance on us when we were probably not looking the part of big-time college athletes," Barber said.

Barber was redshirted as a UVa freshman. He then played cornerback for the Cavaliers from 1994-96, recording 15 interceptions.

Art Markos was the UVa defensive backs coach back then.

"He taught me the smarts of football and how to recognize coverages and play within a system," Barber said. "It really carried over to the entirety of my career."

Ken Mack, who was the UVa running backs coach, was the one who talked to the twins about a potential NFL future.

"I didn't realize the NFL was even an option for me until probably after my redshirt sophomore year," Barber said. "Coach Mack … sat Tiki and I down and said, 'If you want to get there, start now. It's got to be tunnel vision.’

"From then on, we tried to make it a singular goal. Did not anticipate 27 years that I'd be recognized as a Class of 2023 hall of famer."

Barber was the 1994 ACC rookie of the year and a three-time All-ACC first-team pick.

He remains friends with some of his former UVa teammates, such as Matt Link and Doug Karczewski.

One of Barber's fellow UVa defensive backs was Percy Ellsworth.

"He was a great mentor of mine," Barber said.

Joseph Crocker was another UVa defensive back at the time.

"He was a great, older, kind of sly little mentor," Barber said. "I watched him play and realized that I had to be able to play like him."

Other UVa defensive backs then included Paul London, Anthony Poindexter and Joe Williams.

"My secondary room was good," Barber said.

Barber bypassed his senior season to turn pro. He was drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round.

He was one of 15 modern-era player finalists for the hall of fame this year. The finalists were announced last month.

This was his third straight year as a finalist. Only five of the modern-era player finalists are chosen for the hall of fame each year (the new class also includes three senior candidates and a coaching candidate).

"I don't have to be mad anymore about people not respecting what I did as a player — not that everybody did," Barber said.

Barber played in the NFL from 1997 through 2012, spending his entire pro career with Tampa Bay.

He was a three-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowl pick. He was a member of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2000. As a key part of the Buccaneers' "Tampa 2 defense," he helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl at the end of the 2002 season.

But he said he people "tried to discount" him when he was a player.

"People called me a system corner, said I was only successful because of everybody around me," he said. "It's easy to discount a guy that's 5-9 1/2, 184 pounds, was a third-round draft pick and didn't play as a rookie.

"But the reality is that the highlights and the consistency of play and never missing a game, you can't fake those things.

"I had some boulders that I was standing on — people throwing chips at me that I stacked into boulders and made a foundation for my career. And when I was done, people were still saying the same thing — just a system guy."

He recorded a franchise-record 47 interceptions, along with 28 sacks and 1,428 tackles. He is the only player in NFL history with at least 45 interceptions and at least 25 sacks.

"I was the first corner to do a lot of things," he said. "I changed the position … and people didn't want to give me credit for it. And now they've got no choice."

He started 215 consecutive regular-season games and is the only NFL player who has ever made at least 200 straight starts at cornerback.

The new hall of fame class was not publicly announced until Thursday night during the nationally televised "NBC Honors" ceremony.

"Pretty overwhelming," he said. "I was in awe at the [ceremony] Thursday night."

Barber was on hand for the ceremony because he already knew he had been chosen by the selection committee.

He learned he made the hall two weeks ago, when his former Bucs teammate Derrick Brooks — a hall of fame member himself — knocked on the door of Barber's home. A TV camera crew was with Brooks to tape the moment for an NFL Network special that aired last weekend.

The hall of fame had broken the news to Barber's wife, Claudia, so she could make sure Barber would be home when Brooks arrived. She also made sure Barber's mother was at their home for the special moment.

"I was like, 'Why is my mom in town?’" Barber said. "But then later that day, the knock on the door [happened]. I didn't even hear it. [Claudia] goes, 'I think you need to go answer that.’

"When he knocked, it was emotional. I held back tears."

One of the couple's daughters was able to make the trip home from Chicago to be there for that moment as well.

Barber's former Cave Spring and UVa teammate Walt Derey was one of the people Barber told prior to the "NFL Honors" show that he had made the hall of fame.

"He called me and was like, 'Do you know anything?’" Barber said. "I was like, 'Do you want to know?’ He's like, 'Yes, I want to know!’

"I gave myself the liberty to tell my closest friends."

The past few days have been a "whirlwind" for Barber. He was in Phoenix on Thursday night when the new class was revealed. The following day, there was a luncheon where the new members got to mingle with some of those who were previously inducted into the hall.

On Saturday, he was measured for the ring and gold jacket he will receive as a new member of the hall. He was also measured for the bust of his head that will be displayed at the hall in Canton.

"If you've never been sized for a bust, it's a pretty neat experience," Barber said.

And now he has to start writing a speech.

"That's probably the most nerve-racking part of all this, getting that right," he said.