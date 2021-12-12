Roy Stanley Memorial Roundup: Byrd defeats Hidden Valley at Roy Stanley Memorial

Seven different players scored in a 24-point first-quarter and the William Byrd boys basketball team defeated Hidden Valley 58-44 in Saturday’s Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center.
Trevor Ruble scored 12 points to lead the Terriers, who opened up a 16-point lead by halftime. Joey Strong had 11 points for Hidden Valley.
WILLIAM BYRD (1-3)
Ruble 4 2-3 12, Marvin 0 0-0 0, I. Hairston 3 1-1 7, Childress 2 3-3 7, Richardson 2 2-2 6, Henrick 4 0-2 8, E. Hairston 3 1-2 8, Webb 0 0-0 0, Boska 0 0-0 0, Board 0 0-0 0, Eads 2 0-0 5, Divers 2 1-2 5. Totals 22 10-14 58.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-4)
Dunnings 2 0-0 5, Strong 3 5-7 11, Johnson 4 0-0 8, Getz 0 0-0 0, Whittaker 3 2-4 10, T. Smith 0 0-0 0, Facciani 1 0-0 2, P. Smith 3 0-0 8. Totals 16 7-11 44.
William Byrd 24 16 10 8 — 58
Hidden Valley 11 13 6 14 — 44
3-point goals: William Byrd 4 (Ruble 2, E. Hairston, Eads), Hidden Valley 5 (P. Smith 2, Whitaker 2, Dunnings). Total Fouls: William Byrd 12, Hidden Valley 14.
BOYS
Roanoke Catholic 70, Greenbrier East (W.Va.) 53
GREENBRIER EAST, W.Va. (0-2)
Withrow 0 0-0 0, Z. Patton 2 0-0 4, Griffin 2 2-4 6, Davis 1 0-2 2, Gabbert 4 1-4 13, Seams 4 2-2 10, G. Patton 1 2-2 5, Huffman 3 0-0 8, Libby 1 0-0 2, Brammer 1 0-0 3, Cole 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-14 53.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (5-2)
Whalen 0 0-0 0, Merchant 5 0-0 13, Ateinza 1 0-0 2, Boucher 0 0-0 0, Adams 3 0-0 6, Beck 2 0-0 4, Burns 2 0-0 4, Myers 0 0-0 0, Banks 5 4-5 14, Collinas 6 0-0 15, Pfeffer-Estrada 6 0-0 12. Totals 30 4-5 70.
Greenbrier East 9 10 18 16 — 53
Roanoke Catholic 9 16 18 27 — 70
3-point goals: Greenbrier East 8 (Gabbert 4, Huffman 2, G. Patton, Brammer), Roanoke Catholic 6 (Merchant 3, Collins 3). Total Fouls: Greenbrier East 12, Roanoke Catholic 10.
Notes: Jacob Pfeffer-Estrada scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Celtics opened up a close game in the last eight minutes, allowing the Spartans to make just five field goals in the final quarter. Matt Collins scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half.
GIRLS
William Byrd 58, Hidden Valley 28
WILLIAM BYRD (2-2)
Stover 3 0-0 7, Firebaugh 4 0-0 11, Davis 0 0-0 0, Crisley 5 1-2 13, Walls 2 0-0 4, McCaskill 7 4-6 19, J. Rosser 0 0-0 0, M. Rosser 0 0-2 0, Fuchs 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 5-9 58.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-5)
Harner 1 0-0 2, Forney 1 0-2 2, Tanis 2 5-6 10, Monard 1 0-0 2, Pearson 3 0-0 6, Guerrrero 3 0-0 6, James 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 5-8 28.
William Byrd 16 18 17 7 — 58
Hidden Valley 11 5 6 6 — 28
3-point goals: William Byrd 7 (Firebaugh 3, Chrisley 2, Stover, McCaskill), Hidden Valley 1 (Tanis). Total Fouls: William Byrd 8, Hidden Valley 9.
Notes: Emilie McCaskill scored 14 of her 19 points in the middle two quarters as the Terriers outscored the Titans 35-11 during that stretch. Sophia Chrisley added 13 points and Riley Firebaugh scored 11. Freshman Avery Tanis scored 10 points for Hidden Valley.