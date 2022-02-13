Rural Retreat mourns loss of former high school football coach Dean Rhea

They turned on the lights Saturday night at vacant Community Stadium in Rural Retreat.

A prayer vigil, if you will, for former Rural Retreat football coach Dean Rhea.

It was appropriate because Rhea made the Rural Retreat program shine during an 18-year coaching tenure from 1986-2003.

The lights are out and the Rural Retreat community and school are in mourning.

Rhea, 66, died Saturday night in a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee, after developing pneumonia following a recent bout with COVID-19.

Longtime coaching colleague and friend Quinton Hensley said Rhea had been hospitalized for two weeks and took a turn for the worse late last week.

“He had a kidney transplant and had had some cancer, but he was really doing pretty good,” Hensley said. “He’s like a big brother to me,” Hensley said. “My friend ... I tried to emulate him in a lot of ways.”

Rhea took over a Rural Retreat football program in 1986 that had produced a losing overall record for each of the eight head coaches who preceded the Smyth County native.

The Indians were 2-18 in the two immediate seasons before Rhea was hired. In his first season, Rural Retreat finished 8-3 and reached the VHSL playoffs for the first time in school history.

Despite being one of the smallest schools in the Hogoheegee District, Rural Retreat fashioned a 135-66 record under Rhea with 11 postseason trips during an era when region playoffs included just four teams.

The Indians won Region C Division 1 titles in 1988, ‘93, ‘96 and ‘99 including a 15-7 overtime loss to eventual state champion Jonesville in the 1988 Division 1 semifinals.

Hensley replaced Rhea in 2004, but he admitted there was really no replacing Rhea as a figure in the Southwest Virginia landscape.

“My dad asked me back in the nineties, ‘What’s Coach Rhea’s secret?’ “ said Hensley, who is now an assistant coach at Wythe County rival George Wythe. “I don’t know if I had the right answer then, but I know what it is now.

“He knew how to treat people. He was a great motivator. He made those kids believe they could do anything. He knew what buttons to push. He knew if you needed a butt-chewing he’d give you one of those, and he knew when to pat you on the back.”

Former Northwood High basketball coach Stan Dunham saw that quality first-hand from Rhea when both men were young coaches at long-gone Rich Valley High in Smyth County.

Dunham coached varsity basketball. Rhea was the Steers’ 24-year-old head football and baseball coach.

“You heard the term player’s coach? That’s Dean Rhea,” Dunham said. “He knew if kids were fighting with their girlfriends. He knew who killed a deer. He knew who had a new truck. And a knew who had a can of Skoal in their pocket and he’d say, ‘Give me a dip, I’m out.’

“Those kids gravitated to him. He was on their level but a bit above.”

Rhea’s lifelong friend and high school teammate was Tom Buchanan, who later earned fame as “Big Tom” on the CBS reality television show “Survivor.”

Rhea and Buchanan were cut from the same cloth, and not just the bib overalls they favored.

“It’s hard to believe,” Buchanan said Sunday. “I was raised with him here every day, closer than a brother.

“We were walking buddies. We’d walk to football practice. We’d walk back home. Sometimes we’d jump in the river instead of taking showers.”

Rhea briefly attended Emory & Henry College before transferring to Bluefield State where he played football.

Buchanan was a scholarship football player at East Tennessee State, but he said he rarely got the best of Rhea, particularly when Gary “Peaches” Arnold showed up as Rich Valley’s new football coach in 1973.

“I had a pretty good reputation and Peaches didn’t know any of us and wanted us to work out at the school,” Buchanan said. “They gave us a tire and put me on one end and Dean on the other. Well, Dean Rhea pulled me all over the gym.

“Dean beat me in every aspect in every sport.”

Buchanan said he visited Rhea in the hospital earlier Saturday.

He said he spoke briefly to his old friend before Rhea briefly faded.

“Next thing I know he’d laid there for 30 minutes,” Buchanan said. “He looked back up and said, ‘Hey, how’s Bo?’ A man on his deathbed asking about my son. It’s tough. Ever since he’s been sick I’ve been wearring a Rural Retreat hat.”

Rhea remained visible at Rural Retreat after resigning as the school’s football coach.

He served as the Indians’ athletic director and even had a one-year stint as Rural Retreat’s interim wrestling coach.

He had been living in Tennessee in recent years to be closer to his wife’s work, but he continued to serve as a Rural Retreat football assistant despite what was more than a one hour commute each way.

Last fall, Rhea coached Rural Retreat’s middle school football team to an undefeated season.

Current Rural Retreat football coach and AD Jamey Hughes said Rhea’s loss cannot be underestimated.

“To say that we have lost a significant part of our football program, our school, and our community would be a huge understatement,” he said.

“Coach Rhea was so much more than a football coach. He was a mentor, a father figure, and a friend. His love for this program and the orange and black was special.

On Oct. 23, Rural Retreat named the playing surface at Community Stadium “Dean Rhea Field” in a ceremony that Buchanan attended.

Rhea wanted the two old walking buddies to go side by side one last time for the dedication at midfield.

“Dean said, ‘Come on, walk out there with me,’ “ Buchanan said. “I said, ‘No, Dean, this is your day in the sun.’ “

